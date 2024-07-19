President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Poland had taken a decision that would speed up the deliveries of much-needed F-16 jets to Ukraine, but did not say what it was.

Poland, which borders Ukraine and has been a close wartime ally, is not one of the countries that has pledged to supply the jets to Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office on Zelenskyy's Friday remark.

"Today, we have a positive decision from the Polish government on a specific issue, which will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 jets sooner," Zelenskyy said on X without elaborating.

Polish news agency PAP reported, citing a source close to the defence ministry, that the decision does not concern Polish F-16 jets, which are staying in Poland, and that it was about logistical issues such as the transport of jets from other allies.

Comprehensive strategic partnership

The delegation, headed by Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, arrived in Pyongyang on July 19, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported and held talks with Kim Jong-un.

Russia and North Korea signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" pact on June 19, 2024, during Putin's visit to Pyongyang.

The pact includes a clause on mutual defence in case of aggression against one of the countries, Putin said after signing the document.

"Work is underway, including in implementing the agreements reached during President Putin's recent official visit to Pyongyang," Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the Russian military delegation's visit.

"It was a rich, informative and productive visit, and now the two sides are working to implement the agreements that were reached. Our delegation's trip occurred as part of those agreements."