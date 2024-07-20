WORLD
China bridge collapse kills 11 after torrential rains
Large portions of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.
Aerial view of buildings submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains hit towns in Hunan province, China. / Photo: Reuters
July 20, 2024

Eleven people are dead and more than 30 remain missing after a bridge in northern China collapsed amid torrential rains, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The bridge over a river in Shaanxi province's Shangluo collapsed at around 8:40 pm Friday (1240 GMT) "due to a sudden downpour and flash floods", official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday, citing the provincial public relations department.

"Nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people" remained missing after the highway bridge collapsed into the river below, CCTV said.

All 11 confirmed victims were found inside five vehicles that had so far been recovered from the water, the broadcaster said.

Images on state TV showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.

Large portions of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.

On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city.

State television broadcast images of neighbourhoods completely flooded by muddy water, with excavators and residents attempting to clear the damage.

The semi-desert province of Gansu, which neighbours Shaanxi, and Henan in central China were also hit by heavy rains this week.

In the Henan city of Nanyang, the equivalent of a year's worth of rain fell at the start of the week, according to CCTV.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered in successive heat waves.

In May, a highway in southern China collapsed after days of rain, leaving 48 dead.

Earlier this month, a tornado passed through a town in eastern China killing one, injuring 79 and causing significant damage.

