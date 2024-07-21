WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli bombing kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Israeli army targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, killing journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, medical sources at al-Awda Hospital say.
Israeli bombing kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Palestinian journalists Saadi Modukh and Ahmed Sukkar are reportedly killed, among others, besides injuries as a result of the Israeli army attack on different parts of Gaza City. / Photo: AA Archive
July 21, 2024

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack on central Gaza, bringing the death toll to 162 since October 7, 2023.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said on Sunday that the Israeli army targeted the Ghorab family house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The attack killed journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, including two girls, sources added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.

More than 38,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ's latest ruling ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

RelatedFive Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza in past few hours
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us