Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack on central Gaza, bringing the death toll to 162 since October 7, 2023.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said on Sunday that the Israeli army targeted the Ghorab family house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The attack killed journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, including two girls, sources added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.

More than 38,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ's latest ruling ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.