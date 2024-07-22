WORLD
2 MIN READ
China to monitor Philippine warship resupply missions in disputed sea
Manila announces it has reached a "provisional agreement" for rotation and resupply missions to its beached naval ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea.
China to monitor Philippine warship resupply missions in disputed sea
China and the Philippines have conflicting claims over the Second Thomas Shoal. / Photo: AFP Archive
July 22, 2024

China will "monitor" all supply missions of "living necessities" to a Philippine warship in the disputed waters, Beijing has said.

Beijing’s statement came on Monday after Manila announced it had reached a "provisional agreement" for rotation and resupply missions to its beached naval ship BRP Sierra Madre on the Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

However, Manila has not released details of the pact, which was reached after several rounds of talks following clashes between Chinese and Filipino personnel at sea in recent weeks.

RelatedExplained: South China Sea dispute and the wider geopolitical power-play

'Humanitarian spirit'

"China is willing to allow it in a humanitarian spirit if the Philippines informs China in advance and after on-site verification is conducted," said the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, referring to supply missions to the rusting World War II-era warship, deliberately beached by Manila in 1999.

"China will monitor the entire resupply process," the ministry said, stressing that the reef where the warship is located belongs to Beijing.

The maritime neighbours, China and the Philippines have conflicting claims over the Second Thomas Shoal – also known as Ayungin Shoal, Bai Co May, and Ren'ai Jiao – which is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

The ministry added that China will "absolutely not accept it and will resolutely stop" any attempts by the Philippines to "send large amounts of construction materials to the warship and attempt to build fixed facilities or a permanent outpost."

RelatedPhilippines, China accuse each other over collisions in disputed sea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us