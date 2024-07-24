Wednesday, July 24, 2024

1905 GMT— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a demilitarised post-war Gaza, laying out his aim for the narrow coastal Palestinian territory devastated by its nine months of the war.

"Following our victory, with the help of regional partners, the demilitarisation and deradicalisation of Gaza can also lead to a future of security, prosperity and peace. That's my vision for Gaza," Netanyahu told lawmakers during his speech at the US Congress.

1748 GMT — 129 Palestinians killed in Israeli onslaught in Khan Younis, authorities say

At least 129 Palestinians have been killed and over 416 others injured in an Israeli ongoing military assault in Khan Younis in southern Gaza since Monday, local authorities said.

The Israeli army launched a surprise attack on the city’s eastern neighbourhoods after issuing orders for residents to immediately evacuate their homes.

The area was previously designated by the Israeli army as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Palestinian government media office in the enclave said 44 Palestinians are still unaccounted for following the Israeli attack. The media office said it has received around 1,350 calls for help from families trapped by the Israeli army in eastern Khan Younis.

According to the statement, some 237 houses were bombed in the area.

1742 GMT — Israeli negotiating team postpones visit to Qatar for truce talks: Media

An Israeli negotiation team has postponed a scheduled visit to Qatar till next week for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Israeli media reported.

Israel's Channel 12, citing an unnamed well-placed source, said the visit was postponed to await the outcome of a scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden in Washington.

"During their meeting, Netanyahu and Biden will discuss the framework of the deal and how to proceed with it. Therefore, the Israeli team will head to Qatar after their meeting," the source said.

1705 GMT — Thousands protest near US Capitol ahead of Netanyahu speech

Thousands of protesters opposed to Israel's war in Gaza, some carrying Palestinian flags, gathered near the US Capitol ahead of a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to members of Congress.

A stage decked with banners included one declaring the Israeli leader a "Wanted War Criminal" in reference to an arrest warrant sought by International Criminal Court prosecutors. Netanyahu vehemently denies war crimes allegations.

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon took to the stage and condemned the death toll. "No one is free until everyone is free," Sarandon said.

Nearby, demonstrators placed nearly 30 human-size cardboard coffins wrapped in Palestinian flags in memory of those killed in the war in Gaza. Traffic was barred from several roads near the Capitol.

1650 GMT — Top Qatari, US diplomats discuss mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire

The top diplomats of Qatar and the US held talks over the phone to discuss mediation efforts to end Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they explored strategic ties between the two countries and ways to develop them, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli negotiating team is set to travel to Qatar to pursue indirect talks with Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

1619 GMT —Hamas calls Israeli attacks in Khan Younis 'ethnic cleansing'

Hamas has called Israeli attacks on civilians and residential buildings in Khan Younis in southern Gaza "ethnic cleansing."

For the third consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its brutal attacks in Khan Younis amid artillery shelling, gunfire, and the demolition of residential buildings.

The army launched a surprise attack in the city after issuing immediate evacuation orders for residents in its eastern neighbourhoods, which were previously designated by Tel Aviv as a "safe zone" for displaced civilians.

At least 89 Palestinians have since been killed and over 300 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in the city, according to local authorities.

"Israel’s continued systematic destruction of residential neighbourhoods in Khan Younis, deliberate and direct shooting at civilians, and indiscriminate shelling of residential areas is a continuation of genocide and ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.

"The occupation is destroying what remains of the landmarks of life in full view of a world incapable of taking deterrent steps," it added.

1605 GMT — Security tightened ahead of Israeli premier's address to US Congress

Security has been tightened in Washington ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

Much of the Capitol area is closed to the public, as thousands of demonstrators are expected to protest Netanyahu’s speech. A significantly larger police presence is visible and road closures began early in the morning.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday in the Cannon Rotunda inside the Capitol building to chant and demonstrate against Netanyahu’s policies in Gaza.

1526 GMT — Nearly 40 US lawmakers expected to boycott Netanyahu's address to Congress

Nearly 40 United States lawmakers are expected to boycott an address to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress is in response to an invitation extended by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been a vocal critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, said, “Netanyahu should not be welcomed into the US Congress.

"On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned," he said. "As I stated last month, I will not be attending his address."

Other senators, all Democrats, include Patty Murray, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Jeff Merkley, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine and Peter Welch.

Van Hollen said last week that it was a "big mistake" to invite Netanyahu to Congress and he would not attend.

1417 GMT — Hezbollah releases drone footage of key airbase in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah released detailed drone footage of an Israeli military airbase in northern Haifa.

The footage broadcast by Hezbollah's Telegram channel showed Israel’s Ramat David airbase, with the Lebanese group describing it as "the most important airbases" in Israel and the "only military airbase in the north."

The video shows aerial scanning of the airbase headquarters, Iron Dome platforms, a communications dome and other sites at the base.

Hezbollah said the airbase includes fighter jets, combat helicopters, transport and rescue helicopters, maritime reconnaissance helicopters, and offensive electronic warfare systems.

1415 GMT — Germany vows arms to Israel as Tel Aviv continues Gaza attacks

Germany has announced that it will continue to send weapons to Israel, which has been carrying out intensive air strikes and ground attacks in Gaza, killing over 39,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7.

"We have delivered weapons to Israel and we have not made a decision to stop doing so," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin.

"We have not decided not to supply weapons. So we will (deliver) and we have (delivered to Israel)," the German leader added.

Germany is the second-largest weapons exporter to Israel in terms of major conventional weapons, accounting for more than 25 percent of imports between 2019 and 2023.

Berlin has mainly supplied Israel with submarines, warships, vehicle and aircraft engines, and torpedoes, often covering a third of the cost as military aid, according to data from Workers in Palestine.

Germany had already approved $352 million worth of arms exports to Israel before Oct. 7, and continued to grant licenses for military equipment like training ammunition, Berlin-based Forensis reported.

1359 GMT — Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports

British police arrested nine people during a protest against arms exports to Israel that briefly blocked the street outside the foreign ministry, highlighting pressure on the new Labour government over its stance on the Gaza war.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain have been campaigning for a government ban on arms sales to Israel following its offensive on Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attack.

Last week new Foreign Minister David Lammy, who has said he wants a balanced position on Israel and Gaza, said a blanket ban on arms exports to Israel would not be right, but he would follow a quasi-judicial process in assessing whether sales of offensive weapons that could be used in Gaza could proceed.

1305 GMT — Pakistan urges OIC to initiate 'unified strategy' against Israel

Pakistan urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to initiate a "unified strategy" against Israel to protect Palestinians.

A federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad, passed a unanimous resolution, strongly condemning Israeli atrocities and the killing of innocent the Palestinian people.

Islamabad "urges the OIC to initiate renewed efforts, united action and consider the preparation of a unified strategy against Israel," read the resolution passed by the Cabinet.

The South Asian nation reaffirmed its "support" for the Palestinian people and urged the international community to take practical steps and impose sanctions on Israel to stop it from killing Palestinian people.

"Civilians, hospitals, schools, the United Nations workers, media offices and journalists are not safe from the indiscriminate campaign of Israeli bombs, bullets and massacres," it said, noting that mere condemnation was not enough, world needs to take practical actions."

1300 GMT — South Africa welcomes Palestinian groups' unity deal

South Africa welcomed the declaration of unity between various Palestinian groups, as well as their decision in Beijing to form an interim national unity reconciliation government under the auspices of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

On Tuesday, 14 Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement brokered by China to reconcile and unite.

“Palestinian unity has the capacity to bring Palestinians closer to achieving the core objectives of the Palestinian cause: self-determination, freedom, justice, peace and the establishment of an independent, sovereign and prosperous Palestinian state,” the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the Palestinian people could effectively confront the challenges of occupation and oppression by working together to realise their national aspirations.

1219 GMT — Norway joins EU to sanction extremist Israeli settlers, bodies

The Norwegian government has joined the European Union (EU) in imposing sanctions against extremist illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian territory and the occupied West Bank, including freezing their financial assets and restricting their travel to the country.

The announcement came after the EU decided on July 15 to impose sanctions against five Israeli individuals and three organizations for their involvement in serious human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to existing sanctions.

The illegal Israeli settlers and organisations are also accused of obstructing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The financial funds of illegal Israeli extremist settlers will be frozen, and their movements will be restricted, while the organisations' funds will also be frozen. The EU implemented similar measures in April, and the Nordic countries followed suit.

"The Israeli settlements on occupied land are illegal. The organisations and individuals who are now listed are behind serious human rights abuses against Palestinians, but unfortunately, settlers are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

"Violent crime must always have consequences, and we are now introducing sanctions against extremist settlers," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

1254 GMT — Israel far-right minister prayed at flashpoint mosque compound

A far-right Israeli minister said he had prayed at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound, yet again defying longstanding rules that permit Jewish visits but forbid prayer.

The mosque compound is Islam's third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity but it is also revered by Jews as the site of their ancient temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

"I'm the political leadership and the political leadership authorises prayers on the Temple Mount," National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told a symposium in the Israeli parliament.

"I prayed on the Temple Mount last week and Jews pray on the Temple Mount... There is no reason why parts of the Temple Mount should be off-limits for Jews," said Ben Gvir, who is known for provocative gestures.

The comments drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum.

1218 GMT — British premier tells parliament he takes diplomatic efforts for Gaza ceasefire

In his first Prime Minister’s Question session at the parliament, British Premier Keir Starmer told the lawmakers that his newly elected government has already started taking necessary steps to realize an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Labour lawmaker Mohammad Yasin said he is pleased with Starmer’s call for an urgent ceasefire and resumption of funds to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"But too many innocent people are still dying every day. There is nowhere safe in Gaza. So what further pressure can the Prime Minister apply to bring about an urgent ceasefire?" Yasin asked.

Starmer said he and Foreign Secretary David Lammy have set out the urgent need for a ceasefire with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1126 GMT — World Central Kitchen aid worker injured by Israeli fire in southern Gaza

An aid worker for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity group was injured by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

The WCK aid worker was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after his vehicle came under Israeli fire on Salah al-Din Street, east of Khan Younis, the sources said.

The injured aid worker sustained moderate injuries and was in stable condition, the sources said.

Seven aid workers were killed on April 1 after a WCK convoy came under Israeli fire in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Following the attack, the aid organisation suspended its humanitarian operations in Gaza in the wake of the death of its aid workers. It later resumed its aid operations in the Palestinian enclave.

1104 GMT - Palestine urges Washington to call on Netanyahu to stop war on Gaza

The Palestinian presidency urged the US administration to call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt the devastating Israeli war on Gaza.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, presidential spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said: "It is high time for the US administration and Congress to tell Netanyahu that he must immediately stop the war if there is a genuine American will to achieve peace and stability in the region, instead of allowing him to deceive the war-opposing world."

He added that the Israeli killing and destruction that extends from Gaza to the West Bank cities "will not bring security and peace to anyone."

"Without a comprehensive ceasefire in all Palestinian territories, any plan formulated for the day after the war would never see the light of day," the Palestinian official also said.

0955 GMT — Israeli troops kill two in occupied West Bank raids

Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed two men, including a customs officer, in separate raids in the occupied West Bank, the latest violence to rock the occupied Palestinian territory.

The raids were carried out before dawn in Qalandiya refugee camp and the town of Tubas, residents and officials said.

When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was "looking into" reports of the two deaths.

Palestinian sources identified the men killed as Ahmad Nidal Aslan, 19, from Qalandiya, and Abdul Nasser Muhannad Sarhan, 23, from Tubas.

0915 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to 39,145 as Israel kills 55 more people

The Israeli army killed 55 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,145 since last October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 90,257 others have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 110 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

0845 GMT — Israeli army advances in eastern Khan Younis, destroys residential buildings

The Israeli army for the third consecutive day continues its attacks in the eastern Khan Younis areas in southern Gaza amid heavy firing and destruction of Palestinian homes.

In a statement, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the Israeli army's artillery shelling continues to target the Qarara town, Bani Suhaila town and other areas in eastern Khan Younis amid operations of blowing up homes and infrastructure.

He noted that people including injured ones in those areas are appealing to rescue and evacuate them.

0842 GMT — Israel kills 589 Palestinians in occupied West Bank since October 7

The Israeli army has killed at least 589 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, the Health Ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry noted that some 142 children were among the slain.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry announced that three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces during raids across the West Bank.

The military carried out a number o f incursions into cities and towns in the West Bank early Wednesday, during which Palestinians were arrested.

0839 GMT — US announces end of Gaza pier mission as famine deepens, raising controversy

A recent announcement by the US that a floating pier established for delivering humanitarian aid to people in Gaza has completed its mission has raised controversy as a famine continues to deepen in the blockaded enclave.

The US announced on July 17 that it had decided to permanently dismantle the pier after it was plagued by bad weather and mechanical malfunctions and due to Israel not allowing humanitarian aid to pass into Gaza by land.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper claimed the floating dock had achieved its goal of delivering aid to Gaza quickly, saying "the mission is complete."

Cooper said humanitarian aid would continue to be delivered to Gaza via Israel's Ashdod Port and that the dock would be returned to the US.

0700 GMT — New deadly Israeli air strike hits home in northern Gaza

The Israeli army at dawn killed five more Palestinians in an overnight airstrike on a home in Jabalia town in northern Gaza.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa quoted medical sources that said the five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid on a home in the Juron area in Jabalia.

It added that the Israeli army's artillery continued to strike areas across Gaza, including Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, and the Bureij refugee camp in the central part.

The Palestinian Health Ministry is yet to comment on whether there were any casualties caused by the Israeli shelling.

0630 GMT — Musk activates internet service in Gaza hospital

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said that his Starlink satellite internet service has been activated in a hospital in Gaza, where many medical facilities have been destroyed by the war, "with the support of the United Arab Emirates and Israel".

The Gulf Arab state's foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanked the billionaire entrepreneur for supporting the UAE field hospital in Gaza, where many medical facilities have been demolished and medicines are scarce.

"Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of @UAEmediaoffice and @Israel," Musk posted on X.

The announcement came more than five months after the Israeli government gave approval for Starlink's use in the hospital in Rafah, a flashpoint city in southern Gaza.

0615 GMT — Netanyahu's upcoming address to Congress faces boycott, mass protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the US Congress, which is expected to draw crowds of protesters and face a boycott by several Democratic lawmakers.

At least 21 Democratic lawmakers including Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen as well as Representatives Alexan dria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib have announced that they will boycott the speech.

Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress comes in response to an invitation that was initially extended by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The formal invitation letter came on May 31, signed by Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Netanyahu's address will mark his fourth speech before the legislative body, more than any other world leader, including former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who addressed Congress three times.

0006 GMT — Israeli army re-raids Tulkarem in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has stormed the city of Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank again.

State-run Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces "entered Tulkarem from its southwestern axis."

Gunfire was reported around a besieged house in the Azbat al-Jarad area, with the army targeting it with a suicide drone, it added.

The Israeli incursion into Tulkarem came just hours after the army withdrew from the city, killing five Palestinians there.

2100 GMT — Jewish protesters in US demand Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of Jewish protesters have gathered inside the Capitol building to demand a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and an arms embargo against Israel amid its carnage on the Palestinian enclave.

Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace staged a sit-in in the Cannon Rotunda, wearing shirts that read: "Stop Arming Israel" and "Not in Our Name."

Capitol police arrested some of the protestors.

2329 GMT — Palestinian child succumbs to wounds from Israeli army gunfire

A Palestinian boy died from wounds he sustained after being shot earlier this month by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The agency said that 13-year-old Saif Ziyad Ali Ameir was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers on July 11.

Ameir, from the town of Bal'a east of Tulkarm, was visiting his grandfather's home in the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin, when he was shot.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where doctors announced his death, WAFA added.

