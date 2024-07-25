CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
UN: Ethiopia landslide death toll could reach up to 500
South Ethiopia has been battered by the short seasonal rains between April and early May that have caused flooding and mass displacement.
UN: Ethiopia landslide death toll could reach up to 500
A man reacts while after residents and volunteers left for the night after digging in the mud in search for survivors and bodies at the scene of a landslide in Gofa on July 24, 2024. / Photo: AFP
July 25, 2024

The death toll from a devastating landslide in southern Ethiopia has risen to 257, the United Nations said Thursday, warning it could increase to up to 500.

The disaster occurred on Monday following heavy rains in a tiny community in a mountainous area of South Ethiopia regional state. The last toll, given by the local authority on Tuesday, was 229.

"The death toll has risen to 257," as of July 24, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said in statement on Thursday, citing local authorities.

"The death toll is expected to rise to up to 500 people," it said.

RelatedDeath toll soars to over 200 in Ethiopia landslide

15,000 need to evacuate

At the scene in Kencho Shacha Gozdi, hundreds of people combed through the sodden red mud as they searched for survivors of the deadliest landslide recorded in Africa's second most populous country.

"More than 15,000 affected people need to be evacuated," OCHA said, including at least 1,320 children, as well as 5,293 pregnant women and new mothers.

South Ethiopia has been battered by the short seasonal rains between April and early May that have caused flooding and mass displacement, according to OCHA.

RelatedLandslides wreak havoc, kill dozens in southern Ethiopia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us