WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention prefer death over jail brutality
The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs has said that seven detainees had attempted to kill themselves due to the poor detention conditions and the brutality of the jailers.
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention prefer death over jail brutality
Israeli forces rounded up six more Palestinians, including two children, in military raids in the occupied West Bank.  / Photo: AP
July 28, 2024

Seven Palestinian detainees have attempted to kill themselves at Israel’s Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank due to the “brutality of jailers,” Palestinian authorities have said.

“Prisoners are subjected to beatings during arrest and in detention,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said in a statement.

“If a prisoner is late for the count or late waking up at 4 am, he is beaten and abused,” it added.

The commission said the seven detainees had attempted to kill themselves due to the poor detention conditions and the brutality of the jailers.

RelatedHow Israel treats Palestinian women prisoners

'Starvation and medical neglect'

“As they are subjected to starvation and medical neglect, prisoners have come to prefer death and martyrdom to this miserable life,” it added.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up six more Palestinians, including two children, in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The new arrests brought to 9,845 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 592 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

RelatedPrisoner No 39: A Palestinian woman’s sufferings in Israeli detention
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us