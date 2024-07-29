Venezuela has said it is withdrawing its diplomatic staff from seven Latin American countries that questioned the election victory of President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said it rejected the "interventionist actions and statements" of the governments of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Dominican Republic and Uruguay, which signed a joint statement asking for a complete review of the election results.

It comes after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced Maduro's victory, handing him a third six-year term as the leader of the country.

The ministers of defence, communications and technology and the head of the National Assembly applauded.

"We have never been moved by hatred. On the contrary, we have always been victims of the powerful," Maduro said in the nationally televised ceremony.

"An attempt is being made to impose a coup d'etat in Venezuela again of a fascist and counterrevolutionary nature," he added

"We already know this movie, and this time, there will be no kind of weakness," Maduro added, saying that Venezuela's "law will be respected."

US-backed protests

As of Sunday night, initial counts favoured Maduro by 51.2 percent to 44.2 percent for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia of Venezuela's opposition United Democratic Platform.

Shortly after midnight, the National Electoral Council said Maduro secured 51 percent of the vote, overcoming the main opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44 percent.

Several foreign governments, including the US and the European Union, held off recognising the election results.

The US-backed opposition lost election after failing to oust Maduro during three rounds of violent demonstrations since 2014.

Authorities set Sunday's election to coincide with what would have been the 70th birthday of former president Hugo Chavez, the revered leader who died of cancer in 2013, leaving his Bolivarian revolution in the hands of Maduro.

Maduro pitch this election was one of economic security, which he tried to sell with stories of entrepreneurship and references to a stable currency exchange and lower inflation rates.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy in the US-sanctioned country will grow 4 percent this year — one of the fastest in Latin America — after shrinking 71 percent from 2012 to 2020.