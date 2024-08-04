US President Joe Biden has said he hopes Iran will stand down amid recent tensions in the Middle East.

"I hope so. I don't know," Biden told a reporter when he asked, "Will Iran stand down?" as he was leaving a grocery store in his home state of Delaware on Saturday.

The Pentagon announced Friday that the US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East amid rising tensions in the region.

"The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies.

"Secretary (Lloyd) Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defence of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies," it said.

Israel's war on Gaza

Nearly 39,500 Palestinians have been killed in nearly 10 months since Israel launched a brutal onslaught against Gaza that began October 7, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The assault has sparked increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation earlier this week when Hamas' political bureau chief Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly ordered a strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing.