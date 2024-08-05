Tens of thousands of protesters surged through the capital of Bangladesh in joy and anger after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned to end 15 years in power and fled the country.

The weeks of protests had begun peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but they turned into an unprecedented uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party.

Anger also lingered from January's election, which saw the jailing of thousands of opposition members. The government responded to the protests with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fuelling further outrage.

Here are some reactions to her ouster and flight to India.

Türkiye

Türkiye has said that it was "saddened" by the deaths during weeks of demonstrations in Bangladesh, which led to Hasina's ouster and her fleeing to India.

"We have been closely following developments in Bangladesh over the past few weeks. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in the demonstrations," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Ankara, in the statement, voiced hope that plans for an interim government as announced today will guide the country to elections under the country's Constitution.

It also underlined Ankara's desire to see that "the elections will contribute to democracy, peace and stability in brotherly Bangladesh."

United States

The US government commended Bangladesh's army for its "restraint" and urged the democratic formation of an interim government.

"The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive. We commend the Army for the restraint they have showed today," a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

The White House and the US State Department separately urged parties to refrain from violence and restore peace at the earliest.

"We welcome the announcement of an interim government," a State Department spokesperson told reporters.

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his solidarity with the people of Bangladesh while urging "calm and restraint" by all parties.

"The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend. He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff’s announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres urged "calm and restraint by all sides," also stressing "the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition."

According to the statement, the UN chief further expressed "full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh" and called for "full respect of their human rights."

"He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence," it added.

EU and UK

The EU and Britain separately highlighted the need for the restoration of peace and stability in the South Asian nation.

“The EU calls for calm and restraint. It is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government is ensured, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles," said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement.

Stressing that the union was saddened by the loss of life during weeks of student protests, he called for an impartial investigation into the killings.

Adding that accountability for human rights violations is of utmost importance, Borrell urged the immediate release of people arbitrarily detained.

"As a dedicated partner of the people of Bangladesh, the EU remains committed to the country’s prosperity and development," he said.

Separately, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks.”

He also called on all parties “to work together to end the violence, restore calm, deescalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life.”

“The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future,” Lammy added.

Russia

"Moscow ... hopes for a speedy return of internal political processes to constitutional norms in a country friendly to us," said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Germany

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it is "important that Bangladesh continue on its democratic path".

Sri Lanka

"We believe in the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi nation and hope for a swift return to peace and stability," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on X.

"May the people of Bangladesh find the strength to overcome these challenges and emerge even stronger," he said.

Tarique Rahman, exiled acting chairman of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party

"Hasina's resignation proves the power of the people."

"Together, let’s rebuild Bangladesh into a democratic and developed nation, where the rights and freedoms of all people are protected," Rahman posted on X.

Bangladeshis in London

In Whitechapel, a London neighbourhood home to a large Bangladeshi community, many took to the streets to celebrate.

Waving their national flag and honking car horns, they chanted: "Bangladesh! Bangladesh!"

"Bangladesh has achieved its second independence now," said Abu Sayem, 50. "We actually got our independence first in 1971 but autocrat Sheikh Hasina was ruling the country forcibly. She has snatched away our rights. She has killed thousands of children."

Cab driver Ishtiaque Choudhury said: "It is a relief for us and I'm happy for my nation."