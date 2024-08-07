WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada police detonate explosive device found at University of Toronto
Toronto police are looking for security footage in a building at University of Toronto Scarborough to find those responsible for leaving it there.
Canada police detonate explosive device found at University of Toronto
University of Toronto Scarborough says that other buildings had been searched for suspicious packages, but that none had been found. / Photo: Reuters
August 7, 2024

Toronto police have detonated an explosive device that was found inside a building at the University of Toronto Scarborough, authorities said.

The police department confirmed in an email on Tuesday that a suspicious package found by campus security inside the Environmental Sciences and Chemistry building did contain some explosive device, and that it was safely detonated.

The University of Toronto Scarborough said that other buildings had been searched for suspicious packages, but that none had been found.

Police gave school officials the "all clear."

The Environmental Sciences and Chemistry building remains closed, school officials said, but the rest of campus is open.

Search for suspect

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what type of explosive device was detonated or who was responsible for leaving it in the building.

Toronto police are looking for security footage in the building to find those responsible for leaving it at the university.

They also ask anyone with information to come forward and contact authorities as they look for a suspect.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us