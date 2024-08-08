CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Earth's record-breaking heat streak ends but climate threat remains
July 2024 narrowly misses being the hottest month on record, ending a 13-month streak as El Nino subsides, but experts warn that climate crisis' impact is far from over.
Earth's record-breaking heat streak ends but climate threat remains
Copernicus warns climate crisis threat remains despite heat streak ending. / Photo: AP
August 8, 2024

Earth's string of 13 straight months with a new average heat record came to an end this past July as the natural El Nino climate pattern ebbed, the European climate agency Copernicus has announced.

But July 2024's average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago, and scientists said the end of the record-breaking streak changes nothing about the threat posed by climate crisis.

"The overall context hasn't changed," Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our climate continues to warm."

Climate crisis drives extreme weather events that are wreaking havoc around the globe, with several examples just in recent weeks.

In Cape Town, South Africa, thousands were displaced by torrential rain, gale-force winds, flooding and more. A fatal landslide hit Indonesia’'s Sulawesi island. Beryl left a massive path of destruction as it set the record for the earliest Category 4 hurricane.

And Japanese authorities said more than 120 people died in record heat in Tokyo.

Those hot temperatures have been especially merciless.

RelatedAustralia's Great Barrier Reef ocean temperatures hit 400-year record

July: 1.48C warmer

The globe for July 2024 averaged 62.4 degrees Fahrenheit (16.91 degrees Celsius), which is 1.2 degrees (0.68 Celsius) above the 30-year average for the month, according to Copernicus. Temperatures were a small fraction lower than the same period last year.

It is the second-warmest July and second-warmest of any month recorded in the agency's records, behind only July 2023. The Earth also had its two hottest days on record, on July 22 and July 23, each averaging about 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.16 degrees Celsius).

During July, the world was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer, by Copernicus' measurement, than pre-industrial times. That's close to the warming limit that nearly all the countries in the world agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate agreement: 1.5 degrees.

El Nino — which naturally warms the Pacific Ocean and changes weather across the globe — spurred the 13 months of record heat, said Copernicus senior climate scientist Julien Nicolas.

That has come to a close, hence July’s slight easing of temperatures. La Nina conditions — natural cooling — aren't expected until later in the year.

RelatedCalifornia wildfire rages as wind and heat, risk of thunderstorms expected
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us