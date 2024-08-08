Donald Trump has recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on January 6, 2021, and questioned whether there would be "honest elections" in November.

As the Republican presidential nominee addressed reporters at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate on Thursday, ABC announced that Trump and Harris, the Democratic nominee, have agreed to a September 10 debate, setting up a widely anticipated faceoff in an already unparalleled election. Trump said he had proposed three debates with three television networks in September.

Trump again insisted there had been a "peaceful transfer" of power in 2021 and renewed attacks on Republican rivals like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom Trump has harshly criticised since Kemp refused to go along with his claims of election fraud.

In taking questions from reporters for more than an hour, Trump tried to draw a contrast with Harris, who has not held a news conference since she became the likely Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

Trump's decision to go on ABC, days after posting on his social media account that he would not appear on the network, sets up a highly anticipated moment in an election where Biden's catastrophic performance in the last debate set in motion his withdrawal.

"I think it's very important to have debates," Trump said on Thursday. "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight."

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment.

Thursday's event was Trump's first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota GovernorTim Walz as her running mate. Trump called Walz a "radical left man."

"Between her and him, there’s never been anything like this," Trump said. "There's certainly never been anybody so liberal like these two."

He repeatedly suggested Harris was not intelligent enough to debate him. Harris, for her part, has tried to goad Trump into debating.

Trump grew visibly perturbed when pressed on Harris' crowds and newfound Democratic enthusiasm, dismissing a question about his lighter campaign schedule as stupid.

Trump said he has not “recalibrated” his campaign despite facing a new opponent.

When asked what assets Harris possessed, Trump said: "She’s a woman. She represents certain groups of people."

Harris' Black identity questioned

Trump has repeatedly accused Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, of previously downplaying that she is Black.

Trump recognised some changing patterns with his new opponent, acknowledging he may not be as popular with Black women, one of Democrats' key voting blocs.

He expressed a lot of confidence in his support from Black men.

"It could be I’ll be affected somewhat with Black females but we're really doing well," he said. "And I think ultimately they’ll like me better because I’m going to give them security, safety and jobs. I’m going to give them a good economy."

Trump campaign officials told reporters ahead of the news conference they believe Harris is currently enjoying a honeymoon period they likened to an "out-of-body experience."

They argued the fundamentals of the race have not changed and the mood of the country remains sour, with Americans frustrated by the state of the economy, the administration and the country’s directions.

They argued that while Harris has energised the Democratic base — which Biden had not done — she will not be able to win over Republicans or convert independents or the persuadable voters they are focused on targeting.

Trump's campaign plans to spend the next three months hammering Harris as "failed, weak and dangerously liberal," blaming her for every one of the the Biden administration's unpopular policies and mocking her mannerisms and speaking style.

Trump was asked about Biden's comments in a CBS interview that he was "not confident" there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump were to lose.

"He should have brought this up at the debate if he had a problem. Of course there'll be a peaceful transfer, and there was last time."

Trump immediately questioned whether there would be "honest elections."