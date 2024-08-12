The UN expressed concern over the ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is deeply alarmed at the evolving situation in El Fasher, North Darfur, where fierce fighting has been reported between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and elements of the Armed Struggle Movements,” Farhan Haq, a UN spokesman, said in a statement.

"These clashes have devastating consequences for the civilian population," he added.

The fighting will also further exacerbate humanitarian needs in and around El Fasher at a time when famine conditions have been confirmed in Zamzam camp south of El Fasher and is likely prevailing in other displacement sites in the city, Haq said.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect and allow safe passage for civilians and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access," he added.

Reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and lasting cease-fire, Haq said that Guterres also urged the parties to return to political dialogue as the only path to a negotiated settlement.

6.8M fled their homes

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan or neighboring countries.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.