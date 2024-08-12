TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to send firefighting planes to help Greece fight massive wildfire
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveys the message to Athens that Ankara is ready to help Greece as part of good neighbourly relations.
The fire, currently raging on three main fronts, already led to evacuation orders issued for dozens of settlements. / Photo: Reuters
August 12, 2024

Türkiye has announced that it will send two firefighting planes and one helicopter to help Greece fight a massive wildfire now raging in areas near the capital Athens.  

“The necessary preparations are underway to dispatch two firefighting planes and a helicopter to provide assistance to our neighbour Greece in their battle against the wildfires affecting Athens,” Oncu Keceli, spokesperson for the Turkish foreign ministry, said on X on Monday.

Earlier, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the message to Athens that Ankara is ready to help Greece as part of good neighbourly relations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.  

The Greek side said they will evaluate the offer and request support from Türkiye if necessary.  

The sources also added that Türkiye offered aid to Greece as there is no major fire currently ongoing at home.  

The fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon in the Varnavas area quickly expanded, creating a firefront of over 30 kilometres (18.6 miles), according to the state-run ERT news agency.  

The fire, currently raging on three main fronts, has already led to evacuation orders issued for dozens of settlements.  

A children's hospital and a military hospital, as well as at least two monasteries, have also been evacuated.  

