Wednesday, August 14, 2024

1837 GMT –– The United States expects Gaza ceasefire talks to go ahead as planned despite a decision by the Hamas resistance group not to attend, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk are to represent the United States at the talks on Thursday in Qatar, Jean-Pierre said.

1838 GMT –– 2 killed in fresh Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

Four other people were seriously injured in the attack that targeted the town of Marjaayoun, the ministry said in a statement.

1807 GMT –– Blinken talks to Qatari, Egyptian foreign ministers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks over the phone with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on the eve of a new round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap negotiations.

Discussions between Blinken and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman took up Palestinian developments, "joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the emphasis on the need for calm and de-escalation in the region", Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top US diplomat also discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty "the key efforts being made to contain the ongoing escalation in the region and to work towards reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Abdelatty emphasised “the necessity and urgency of reaching an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring full access to humanitarian aid, and positively engaging with the Egptian, Qatari, and American mediation efforts.”

1804 GMT –– Israeli drone strike kills 5 Palestinians, including 3 children, in Khan Younis

At least five Palestinians, including three children, were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

The attack targeted a group of civilians at the gate of a shopping mall and a water distribution point in al-Batin al-Samin in central Khan Younis, eyewitnesses said.

Three children were among the victims, said the medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex told Anadolu news agency.

1758 GMT –– US says reports that Israel using civilians as human shields 'disturbing', urges investigation

The US said reports that the Israeli army is using Palestinian civilians in Gaza as human shields are "disturbing" and urged Israel to investigate the allegations.

"We would urge Israel to immediately and transparently investigate these allegation s and hold any potential perpetrators accountable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Israel has a responsibility to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," said Patel, while noting the allegations are "just reports at this point" and it is why the US would encourage Israel to "look into what's going on".

1736 GMT –– Russia voices concern over Israeli minister storming Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Moscow is extremely concerned about Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, which it described as "another provocative action".

"Israeli authorities should not limit themselves to condemning them, but take effective measures to stop this vicious practice, which grossly violates the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites, enshrined in the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty of 1994," the statement said.

"Such antics by supporters of religious Zionism, unfortunately, are regular," it added.

The statement went on to say that such actions contribute to "fuelling radical sentiments both in Israeli society and among Palestinians and undermine international efforts aimed at de-escalating violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone amid ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip".

1700 GMT –– Hamas says it may meet mediators after Gaza truce talks

Hamas has voiced scepticism about the chances of the talks delivering real results, blaming Israel for stalling.

"Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres," Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters news agency.

Hamas's absence from the talks, however, does not eliminate the chances of progress since its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya is based in Doha and the group has open channels with Egypt and Qatar.

"Hamas is committed to the proposal presented to it on July 2, which is based on the UN Security Council resolution and the Biden speech and the movement is prepared to immediately begin discussion over a mechanism to implement it," said Abu Zuhri.

A source familiar with the matter said that Hamas wants the mediators to come back to them with a "serious response" from Israel.

If that happens, the group says, it will meet with mediators after the Thursday session. An official briefed on the talks process said mediators expected to consult with Hamas.

1601 GMT –– UK strongly condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The British foreign secretary "strongly condemned" Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The UK strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir's deliberately provocative visit to Jerusalem's Holy Sites," David Lammy wrote on X.

The foreign secretary said such actions undermine Jordan's role over the sites and the longstanding status quo arrangements.

"The focus of all parties must be on securing an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and restoring regional stability," he added.

1548 GMT –– Top Hamas official says group is losing faith in US as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks

A top Hamas official said the Palestinian resistance group is losing faith in the United States' ability to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for this week amid mounting pressure to bring an end to the 10-month-old war with Israel.

Osama Hamdan told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that Hamas will only participate if the talks focus on implementing a proposal detailed by US President Joe Biden in May and endorsed internationally.

The US referred to it as an Israeli proposal and Hamas agreed to it in principle, but Israel said that Biden's speech was not entirely consistent with the proposal itself.

1508 GMT –– Netanyahu confirms Israeli team to attend Doha talks

Israel's prime minister has confirmed an Israeli team will attend Thursday's talks in Doha, a statement said, where mediators will try to broker a Gaza war ceasefire and hostage release.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha tomorrow, as well as the mandate for conducting the negotiations," a statement from his office said.

1433 GMT –– 2 civil defence members killed by Israeli fire in Gaza's Rafah

Two members from Gaza's Civil Defence Agency were killed by Israeli army fire in the southern city of Rafah, the agency said.

The agency identified the two victims as Sohaib Abu Taqiya and Diab Abu Jamous.

At least 82 civil defence members have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 last year, according to Palestinian figures.

1420 GMT –– Palestinian president says Iran may respond to Israel in coming hours over Hamas leader assassination

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Iran may respond to Israel in the coming hours over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, although Palestine does not seek war.

"A decision may be made within the next few days or even the next few hours," Abbas said in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency.

He added that there are "intense dialogues between many countries", and the pressing question is the level of response Iran may have to Haniyeh's death.

1330 GMT –– China supports efforts for 'permanent and comprehensive' Gaza ceasefire

China said it supports all efforts that contribute to a "permanent and comprehensive" ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed nearly 40,000 people since October last year.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing has been calling for international efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza "as soon as possible" and prevent further spillover, state-run Xinhua News reported.

He made the remarks at a press conference when asked whether China has had any outreach to Hamas or others over the group's decision not to take part in fresh ceasefire talks.

China, he added, is playing an "active" role in easing regional tensions.

"We support all efforts that contribute to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, and will work with the international community to de-escalate the situation," Lin further said.

1307 GMT –– Israeli drone strike injures 10 in southern Lebanon amid war fears

At least 10 people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, as fears continue to grow of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Three of the injured were in serious condition following the attack that targeted the town of Abbasiyyeh in Tyre city, the ministry added in a statement. Israeli air strikes were also reported in the border town of Aita ash-Shaab.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

1259 GMT –– Australian opposition leader slammed over call to block fleeing Gazans

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton's call to block fleeing Palestinians from entering the country has triggered backlash from the government and civil society organisations.

Calling for a stop to migration from the besieged Palestinian coast enclave, Dutton had said the arrival of people from a war zone to Australia was "putting national security at risk".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese harshly reacted to Dutton's remarks, saying the opposition leader always looked to divide the communities.

1251 GMT –– Israel pushes to delay ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant: Report

Israel is pushing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to delay the issuance of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Official sources said Tel Aviv is putting diplomatic pressure on The Hague-based court to delay its possible arrest warrants against the two.

"It is hard to predict, however, how these measures will influence the judges' decision," Haaretz newspaper said.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials are now busy assessing whether the ICC has the jurisdiction to rule on issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Israel is not a member of the ICC, whereas Palestine was accepted as a member in 2015.

Despite Israel's rejection of the ICC's jurisdiction, the court's authority extends to the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, allowing it to prosecute Israeli officials accused of committing crimes in these areas.

1224 GMT –– Israel plans new West Bank settlements on eve of truce talks

Israel has published plans for one of its proposed new settlements in the occupied West Bank, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said, upping the ante a day before planned new Gaza peace talks.

The far-right minister said the move was a response to actions by the Palestinian West Bank leadership and countries which have recognised a Palestinian state.

"No anti-Israel or anti-Zionist decision will stop the development of the settlement. We will continue to fight against the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state. This is the mission of my life," said Smotrich.

Most United Nations member states consider settlements built in the West Bank and other territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal under international law. Israel disputes this, citing the Jewish people's historical and biblical ties to the land.

1147 GMT –– Spain condemns Israeli minister's raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The Spanish government condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the far-right minister, alongside more than 2,000 radical Israelis, stormed the complex, praying, waving flags and singing the national anthem, despite Jewish religious rights being banned at the holy sites.

In a video he filmed, Ben-Gvir said: "Our policy is to enable Jewish prayer." He also promised to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza.

In a statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry called this provocation an "unacceptable violation of the historic status quo of the Jerusalem Holy Sites".

1138 GMT –– Japan to consider recognition of Palestine in a 'comprehensive manner'

Tokyo will consider recognising an independent state of Palestine in a "comprehensive manner", Japanese officials told Anadolu news agency, pitching Tokyo's "unique" role to move toward a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Japan does not recognise Palestine as an independent state but hosts the semi-status diplomatic mission, known as the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Tokyo.

The diplomatic mission representing the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) government opened in 1977, and is headed by Ambassador Waleed Siam, who had told Anadolu news agency that Japan is "now studying seriously, and also South Korea, recognising the state of Palestine".

"They know that recognising the state of Palestine does not hinder future peace talks between us and Israelis," Siam said in a virtual interview early this month.

"Japan continues to support a 'two-state solution' through negotiations between the parties," Foreign Ministry officials told Anadolu news agency in an email interview.

1128 GMT –– Diplomatic solution for Israel-Hezbollah conflict 'achievable': US envoy

US envoy to Lebanon Amos Hochstein said that a diplomatic solution to avoid a war between Israel and Hezbollah is still "achievable".

The conflict between "Hezbollah and Israel has gone on for long enough", Hochstein said following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

He said that a diplomatic resolution is "both achievable and urgent".

The US envoy noted that reaching a ceasefire in Gaza will create proper conditions to de-escalate the situation between Lebanon and Israel.

Berri "and I agreed there is no more time to waste and there are no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay", Hochstein said.

1049 GMT –– UNICEF official decries dire situation for children in besieged Gaza

A UNICEF spokesperson expressed deep concern over the plight of children in besieged Gaza, saying the ongoing offensive has deprived them of sleep, safety and a chance at a normal childhood.

In an interview following his recent mission to Gaza, Saleem Oweis, communication officer for UNICEF in the Middle East and North Africa, shared his observations and the severe challenges facing children in the region.

After visiting areas including Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and northern Gaza, he said they looked almost like a set from a disaster film, but with devastating real-life consequences.

"The depth of destruction, suffering, and displacement is so huge," Oweis said. "What we see on screens is just part of the reality. Being there, you can feel the extreme situation."

1019 GMT –– Israeli army detects rocket fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel

The Israeli army said it detected an anti-tank rocket fired from Lebanon toward the Israeli northern Metula town.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the rocket did not cause any casualties or damage.

The Hezbollah group, for its part, said it targeted spy equipment in the Israeli army's Metula military post with appropriate weapons.

1018 GMT –– Israeli army kills 36 more Palestinians in Gaza, bringing tally to 39,965

The Israeli army killed 36 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,965 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 92,294 others have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 36 people and injured 54 others in two 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry also said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1013 GMT –– Details emerge in Gaza ceasefire, hostage swap negotiations

Negotiations for a permanent ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza have entered the final stages of a draft agreement, with new details emerging about the talks, security sources said.

Under the draft agreement, ongoing discussions between Israel and Hamas are centred on a proposal that would see the release of 12 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli hostage held by Hamas.

Israel has agreed to release prisoners serving less than 30 years but is seeking veto power over the release of those sentenced to more than 30 years.

Currently, about 50 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including prominent Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, are serving sentences of over 30 years. Israel is demanding the right to veto the release of these individuals.

0930 GMT –– Gaza wakes up to Israeli strikes across the enclave, 20 killed

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and several others injured early morning in Israeli bombings across Gaza.

Seven people were killed in Israeli bombardment of a home in Nuseirat camp.

In Khan Younis, Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of family apartment and two Palestinians were killed and others injured by Israeli snipers in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of the city.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in a raid targeting a house in Al-Maghazi camp.

Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in a bombing of a residential apartment in Beit Lahia project area in the northern Gaza.

Artillery shelling also hit Rafah, Al-Sabra, and Al-Zeitoun neighbourhoods in Gaza City.

0733 GMT –– Israeli forces, Palestinian fighters clash in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops killed five Palestinians in air strikes and a raid in the north of the occupied West Bank, sources on both sides said.

The Israeli army said it "carried out air strikes on several armed terrorists" in the town of Tammun, five kilometres (three miles) from Tubas.

Tubas governor Ahmad Saad told AFP news agency that four Palestinians were killed in Tammun and one in Tubas.

"The (Israeli) forces are withholding the bodies of the five martyrs, and when we inquired with the liaison office, we were officially informed about the five martyrs," Saad said.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that "the army entered Tubas at dawn and shot and killed a young man hiding in his home".

0630 GMT –– Israeli forces kill man in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army raided the city of Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank early, killing a Palestinian man after surrounding his home.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the man as Fayez Abu Amer, stating that he was killed after being detained by Israeli forces who had besieged his residence.

According to an Anadolu news agency correspondent, the Israeli military's raid on Tubas led to confrontations with local Palestinians.

Simultaneously, the Israeli army also conducted a raid in the nearby town of Tamun, storming several homes.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that one Palestinian was seriously wounded in the raid and was taken to Tubas government hospital.

0554 GMT –– Palestinian teen killed by Israeli sniper near East Jerusalem

Shadi Sheha, 16, was fatally shot while working at a car wash by an Israeli army sniper on Tuesday night in Anata, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, local sources reported that Sheha was targeted by an Israeli army sniper stationed inside the Pisgat Ze'ev settlement.

0034 GMT —Palestine's UN envoy urges sanctions on Israel

Palestine's envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel amid its ongoing carnage on civilians across besieged Gaza.

"Israel continues taking human lives and every action possible to spread wildfires across the Middle East as we sit here on the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions," Mansour said during an urgent Security Council session requested by Algeria after Israel carried out a deadly air strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians.

"Let me state the obvious. Israel does not care about your condemnations... It dismisses your resolutions. It does not even listen to your debates," Mansour said, referring to Israeli envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan.

Mansour urged the Security Council to "wake up" and continued: "Stop imagining that you can reason with the Israeli government so it stops killing civilians by thousands, imposing famine, torturing prisoners, colonising and annexing our land, all while you appeal to them, call on them, demand them to stop."

Calling on the Council members not to abandon their duties and use the tools they have to implement actions, the Palestinian envoy asked: "When will the Israeli government be held accountable for its actions?"

He demanded that "it is time to sanction" those Israelis responsible for reported war crimes and said: "When are you going to enforce your decisions and international law? You need to impose sanctions on those criminals."

0218 GMT — US claims to have destroyed two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that it destroyed two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea, noting they presented a "clear and imminent threat" to US and coalition forces in the region.

"This reckless and dangerous behaviour by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security," CENTCOM wrote on X.

0014 GMT — UNSC blames US for delivering weapons to Israel after school attack

UN Security Council members denounced the Israeli military's recent attack on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza that killed at least 100 Palestinians, while Russia and China held the US accountable for the incident due to weapons support.

"When pushing for Security Council Resolution 2735, the US claimed that Israel had accepted a ceasefire agreement, but the reality is quite the opposite," Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China to the UN, told the Council during an emergency session on Palestine that was requested by Algeria.

Saying there are no "credible signs of Israel's commitment to a ceasefire," Cong said, "what we see is ever-expanding military operations and ever-rising civilian casualties".

The Chinese envoy noted that the US is the "largest supplier of weapons" to Israel and has enough influence over the country.

Russian envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy told the Council that his country is "extremely shaken" by the attack on the school and expressed Russia's "sincere condolences to the families of those who died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

Similarly, Polyanskiy blamed the US for the ongoing civilian casualties in Gaza.

"Expecting our Western, primarily American, colleagues in cahoots with Israel to express any compassion to Palestinians is pointless," he said.

Saying that condemnation "will not work" against Israel's ongoing attacks, the Russian envoy said, "The problem runs much deeper."

"More than 14 members of the Security Council are being held hostage by the US, who blocks any action towards an immediate ceasefire," Polyanskiy added.

2138 GMT — Hamas slams Israel's use of Palestinians as shields in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has issued a strong condemnation in response to a recent investigation by Israel's Haaretz daily, which uncovered the Israeli army's systematic use of Palestinian civilians as human shields during the invasion of besieged Gaza.

The report, which detailed how Palestinians, including minors and the elderly, were forced to accompany Israeli soldiers while inspecting tunnels and buildings, has sparked outrage among Palestinian leaders.

Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishq released a statement describing the actions revealed in the Haaretz investigation as clear war crimes that necessitate international condemnation and legal pursuit.

"What has been exposed by Haaretz, showing the Israeli occupation forces using Palestinian civilians as human shields while inspecting tunnels and buildings in Gaza, reaffirms that they are committing well-documented war crimes that must be condemned by the entire world," al-Rishq said.

He urged international organisations and human rights bodies to "expose and denounce these crimes and to pursue and hold accountable the Nazi-like leaders of the occupation."

2138 GMT — US approves $20B weapon sales to Israel

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved more than $20 billion in new weapons sales to Israel, brushing aside pressure from rights activists to stop arms deliveries over the death toll in Gaza.

In a notification to Congress, the State Department said it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy nearly 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability," the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.

2101 GMT — Blinken urges Israel to prevent repeat of Ben Gvir's provocation at Al-Aqsa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent further "provocative actions" after a far-right minister led prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site.

In a strongly worded statement after his spokesman already offered criticism, Blinken said that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir showed "blatant disregard" for the status quo at the site sacred to Jews and Muslims alike.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu's office has made clear that the actions of Minister Ben Gvir are inconsistent with Israeli policy. We will look to the government of Israel to prevent similar incidents in the future," Blinken said.

"These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability," he said.

