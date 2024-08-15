WORLD
Sweden to naturalised citizens: take money and leave
The proposal aims to sweeten the voluntary return migration scheme as Stockholm works to reduce the number of immigrants.
/ Photo: AA
August 15, 2024

Sweden is reviewing a proposal to reduce the number of immigrants by offering money to naturalised citizens and migrant families to voluntarily leave the country, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Stockholm has had a scheme in place since 1984 that allows refugees to receive 10,000 Swedish crowns ($960) and travel expenses to return home.

Now, an inquiry committee, which was set up to look into the issue, recommends expanding this programme to include immigrants who have already acquired Swedish citizenship, aiming to decrease migration levels further.

"It is one of several ways that we achieve sustainable immigration that strengthens integration and reduces exclusion," Minister of Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard said on X.

"The investigation's proposal will now be analyzed at the Ministry of Justice."

This proposal follows reports indicating that Sweden experienced a net loss of residents for the first time in over 50 years, with more people leaving than arriving last year.

“The number of asylum applications is looking to be historically low, asylum-related residence permits continue to decrease, and Sweden has net emigration for the first time in 50 years," Stenergard said.

The inquiry report rejected a proposal to raise the grant amount, fearing it might signal to immigrants that “they are not welcome in Sweden".

The report recommended that the grant no longer be means-tested and that it remain available to people who acquire Swedish citizenship.

It suggested excluding those moving within the EU or to countries with strong migration ties to Sweden from receiving the grant.

'Snitch law'

Last week, public sector workers in Sweden raised concerns about a proposal from a government committee that would require them to report undocumented people to authorities.

Dubbed the "snitch law" by critics, this measure is part of a 2022 agreement between right-wing parties that led to the current coalition government supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats.

The committee, tasked with drafting the proposal into law, is expected to deliver its recommendations by the end of November.

The plan, which could involve up to a million workers reporting undocumented people, faces significant opposition from rights groups and professional associations.

SOURCE:TRT World
