CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Climate activists protest at German airports in string of demonstrations
Interior Minister pointed to legislation approved by the German Cabinet that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.
Climate activists protest at German airports in string of demonstrations
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said protesters “are not just risking their own lives but also endangering others". / Photo: DPA
August 15, 2024

Climate activists staged protests at several German airports, forcing a temporary halt to flights at some of them in the latest of a string of similar demonstrations.

The Last Generation group said on Thursday a total of eight activists were involved in the protests at Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg and Stuttgart airports, which started around 5 am (0300 GMT).

The group is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Flights were suspended at Cologne-Bonn after two people were reported to have attached themselves to the asphalt, but later resumed, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said a hole was found in an airport fence. Flights also were halted for about an hour at Nuremberg. At Berlin Airport, two people who had attached themselves to the ground were removed and detained.

Last Generation last month staged protests at Cologne-Bonn Airport and Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights.

RelatedClimate activists disrupt cargo flights in eastern Germany

Halting cargo flights

Earlier this month, an overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major air freight hub, forced a three-hour halt to cargo flights.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote on social network X that "these criminal actions are dangerous and stupid" and that protesters "are not just risking their own lives but also endangering others".

She pointed to legislation approved by the German Cabinet last month that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to.

Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.

RelatedActivists block German airports, disrupting flights
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us