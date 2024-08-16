WORLD
4 MIN READ
'State-sponsored terrorism': West Bank settler violence continues unabated
The International Court of Justice has demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
'State-sponsored terrorism': West Bank settler violence continues unabated
Israeli forces provided protection to the illegal settlers and prevented Palestinian civil defence. / Photo: AFP
August 16, 2024

As the Gaza ceasefire talks enter second day in Qatar, deadly Israeli settler violence continue in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported on Friday that since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have deliberately started 273 fires targeting Palestinian land and property, according to Wafa news agency.

Mouayad Shaban, head of the commission, said the Israeli military and settlers of using the ongoing conflict as cover to commit these acts of arson, calling it a state-sponsored terrorism, aiming to terrorise civilians, destroy property, and force large-scale displacement.

Shaban detailed that these fires were distributed across several areas: 120 in Nablus, 42 in Ramallah and Al Bireh, and 26 in Jenin.

The fires included 77 incidents affecting agricultural land and 196 impacting residential buildings and other properties.

Of the total, 56 were caused by military raids, nine by joint settler-military actions, and 208 by settlers alone.

Settlers attack kill one

On Thursday, more than 100 illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, killing one person and setting fire to a home and several vehicles, according to multiple sources.

Israeli settlers stormed the town of Jit, situated along the main road between Nablus and Qalqilya, eye witnesses said.

The attackers then opened fire at residents, pelted stones at homes, and set fire to at least one house and several vehicles, they added.

The witnesses also said Israeli forces provided protection to the illegal settlers and prevented Palestinian civil defence vehicles from entering the town.

Related‘War on all Palestinians’: Israel steps up atrocities in occupied West Bank

US condemnation

The White House condemned the attacks carried out by "violent settlers" on Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank "are unacceptable and must stop".

"Attacks by violent settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop," a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has also condemned the attacks.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the occupied West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

At least 632 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

RelatedHow Israeli settler attacks are emptying Palestinian villages in occupied West Bank

Since October 7, settler violence has led to 18 Palestinian deaths, over 785 injuries, and the displacement of 26 Bedouin communities, according to Shaban

He warned that such actions reflect a dangerous empowerment of terrorist groups, supported by official entities, defying international condemnation of the settlement enterprise.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us