WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian doctors call for nationwide strike over rape and murder of medic
Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India and an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022 in the country.
Indian doctors call for nationwide strike over rape and murder of medic
Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over colleague's murder. / Photo: AFP
August 17, 2024

Indian doctors launched a nationwide strike Saturday, escalating protests after the "barbaric" rape and murder of their colleague that has channelled outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's bloodied body on August 9 at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata sparked furious protests in several cities across the country.

Many have been led by doctors and other healthcare workers, but also joined by tens of thousands of ordinary Indians demanding action.

In Kolkata, thousands held a candle-lit vigil in to the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Hands that heal shouldn't bleed," one handwritten sign held by a protester in the eastern city read.

"Enough is enough," another read, at a rally by doctors in the capital New Delhi.

The murdered doctor was found in the teaching hospital's seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a rest during a 36-hour shift.

An autopsy confirmed sexual assault, and in a petition to the court, the victim's parents said they suspected their daughter was gang-raped.

RelatedMore protests rock India after rape and murder of medic

'Struggle for justice'

Those in government hospitals across several states halted elective services "indefinitely", with multiple medical unions in government and private systems backing the strikes.

On Saturday morning, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) escalated protests with a 24-hour "nationwide withdrawal of services", and the suspension of all non-essential procedures.

"We ask for the understanding and support of the nation in this struggle for justice for its doctors and daughters," IMA chief R.V. Asokan said, in a statement ahead of the strike.

The IMA called the killing "barbaric".

Doctors are demanding the implementation of the Central Protection Act, a bill to protect healthcare workers from violence.

Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India and an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022 in the country of 1.4 billion people.

RelatedIndian doctors halt services in protest over rape, murder of trainee doctor
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us