WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia claims Ukraine plans to target Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry swiftly denies Russia's allegations, saying Kiev has neither such intentions nor capabilities to do so.
Russia claims Ukraine plans to target Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Nikopol, that is 7 kilometres away from the power plants and therefore is under nuclear threat as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. / Photo: AA Archive
August 17, 2024

Russia has claimed that the Ukrainian authorities plan to carry out strikes at the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants and subsequently accuse Moscow of doing it.

"At the moment, it is known about the intention to attack the nuclear facilities of the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants in Kurchatov and Energodar. The purpose of the strikes is to subsequently accuse the Russian Federation of provocation," the Russian military police said in a statement on Telegram, on Saturday.

According to the statement, Kiev also wants to force Moscow to carry out strikes with nuclear weapons in Ukraine in response to attacks against the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia plants.

RelatedRussia says Ukraine used US rockets in Kursk, Kiev reports incursion gains

Ukraine plans to hit the storage sites of spent nuclear fuel and, for this purpose, warheads have already been delivered to the Vostochny Mining and Processing Plant in the Yellow Waters of the Dnipro region, it claimed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was quick to deny the allegations, saying Kiev has neither such intentions nor capabilities to do so.

"We officially refute these false reports. Ukraine has neither the intention nor the possibility of any such action," Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy told media in Kiev.

RelatedRussia declares federal emergency in Belgorod amid fighting with Ukraine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us