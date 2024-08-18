Turkmens have continued to gather in front of Kirkuk provincial building, opposing the recent appointment of Rebvar Taha of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as a governor to the province.

"We demand our rights," the protestors chanted. The Turkmen claimed to be excluded from participating in the elections for the local administration of Kirkuk. “Kirkuk is Turkish and will remain Turkish”, they continued.

Hasan Turan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) who attended the protests, called the newly founded local government “unlawful”. The ITC, which has two seats in the council, filed a complaint on Monday with Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court against the formation of Kirkuk’s local government in the session.

“Without the participation of Turkmen, peace and stability in Kirkuk would not be achieved,” Turan says, as TRT Haber cites.

Turan and al-Jabouri argue that the meeting breached legal protocols, including the requirement for the council's eldest member to preside and the fair representation of all ethnic groups in Kirkuk.

This development follows months of disagreement among the Arab, Turkmen, and Kurdish communities in the disputed province in northern Iraq, as regional powers compete for power in the area.

On August 10, five members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), three Arabs, and one Christian member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council met in Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad, and voted for the governorate and the council speaker election.

Rebvar Taha was nominated for the governorship of Kirkuk, and Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafidh, from the Arab Qiyada Alliance, as the council’s chief. Some positions were dedicated for Turkmens as well.

"A betrayal to the Arabs in Kirkuk", said Rakan al-Jabouri, who has served as the acting governor of Kirkuk since 2017.

He emphasised that the PUK's meeting in which Turkmens, Arabs and KDP members were excluded was illegal, and said that they would not remain silent against this unlawful event. Al-Jabouri shared a video on social media about his objection to the situation.

Experts suggest that a unified stance would solve the problem of misrepresentation

“The real problem in Kerkuk is that the Turkmen population are misrepresented and therefore their demographic power cannot be utilised and transformed into political power, Abdullah Agar, military and security expert, tells TRT World.

“If the Turkmen can eliminate this shortcoming in the upcoming process and if the Turkmen can unite all together, then they can enter future elections with political strength,” he adds.

The ITC had called on the Turkmen community to protest against the Kirkuk provincial government established by PUK. Iraqi security forces, deployed in large numbers, dispersed the protestors carrying Iraqi flags, Turkmen and ITC flags.

Türkiye’s concerns

The newly appointed governor of Kirkuk, known for his close ties with the PKK terrorist organisation, has openly criticised Türkiye's anti-terror operations in northern Iraq.

This development raises significant concerns for Türkiye, as the governor's stance could complicate its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

The PKK has long used northern Iraq as a base for its activities, and Türkiye's military actions there have been crucial in disrupting the group's activities.

The situation is further complicated by Türkiye's delicate diplomatic balancing act in Iraq.

Ankara has worked closely with both the central Iraqi government and the semi-autonomous regional government in the north to coordinate its anti-terror efforts.

The presence of a PKK-affiliated governor in Kirkuk could potentially hinder Türkiye's ability to carry out effective operations against the PKK. This development underscores the complex and often precarious nature of regional politics, where shifts in local power can have far-reaching implications for security and stability.

Kirkuk is an oil-rich city located 236 kilometers north of Baghdad, with a diverse population of approximately 1.77 million, including Turkmens, Arabs, and Kurds.

Historically, the city has been, and continues to be, of great significance to the entire region. The unfolding situation underscores the ongoing tension and complex dynamics shaping Kirkuk's political landscape, with significant implications for regional stability and governance.

Türkiye and Iraq deepen collaboration

On Thursday, August 15, Türkiye and Iraq signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on security, military, and counterterrorism cooperation.

The agreement, signed by the defence ministers of both countries in Ankara, followed the 4th session of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a joint press conference where they announced the MoU, which aims to enhance cooperation through joint coordination and training centers.

The Strategic Framework Agreement between the two nations seeks to establish Joint Permanent Committees to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including trade, energy, water, transportation, health, and education.

The Joint Planning Group, formed under this agreement, will oversee these committees. Fidan also noted that during the Joint Planning Group's preparatory meeting, led by the deputy ministers of both countries, they discussed the implementation of the agreements and the activation of the committees.

Fidan emphasised the progress made in addressing the PKK terror group, highlighting Iraq's recognition of the PKK as both a "common threat" and a "banned organisation."

The PKK is a notorious terrorist organisation recognised internationally by the European Union, the United States, and NATO. Since 1984, the group has killed more than 40,000 people and has continued its terrorist activities under other formations such as the YPG and PYD in northern Syria.

The MoU includes the establishment of a joint security coordination center in Baghdad and a training center in Bashiqa.

This agreement signifies a deepening of Türkiye-Iraq relations, further solidified by President Erdogan's recent visit to Iraq.