US President Joe Biden's attempt to address the mounting tensions surrounding Israel's war on Gaza has been met with swift rejection by protesters and experts as demonstrations continue outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on second day.

What was intended as a gesture of acknowledgment — Biden's concession that pro-Gaza demonstrators "have a point" — only deepened the frustration of many who viewed his words as insufficient and disconnected from the gravity of the situation.

"A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides," Biden remarked during his address, a nod to Israel's war in Gaza that has gripped global attention for months.

Yet, for the crowds amassing outside the United Convention Centre, these words rang hollow, a symbolic gesture rather than the decisive action they demanded.

The atmosphere in Chicago, heavy with the thrum of police helicopters hovering overhead, appears as a stark contrast to the rhythmic beats of drummers who propel the protest forward.

Among the demonstrators is Mustafa Haddad, who has travelled from Michigan to make his voice heard.

"Biden had the chance to take meaningful action, but instead, he's offered rhetoric," Haddad told TRT World on Tuesday. "His words are too little, too late, and the suffering in Gaza continues."

Clashes between demonstrators and police on Monday led to thirteen arrests, with pepper spray clouding the air as officers struggled to maintain control. Yet, despite the chaos, protests continued, driven by disillusionment with the Biden administration's handling of the crisis.

The discontent on display in Chicago reflects a broader shift in American public opinion, particularly among those who have traditionally supported the Democratic Party.

Dr Luigi Daniele, a professor of the Law of Armed Conflicts at Nottingham Law School, noted this significant change: "Over the past 10 months, there has been a notable surge in protests across the United States, particularly spearheaded by anti-war demonstrators, progressives and Jewish pacifist groups.

"These protests have been complemented by widespread student demonstrations on university campuses and have even reached the stage of the Democratic National Convention. Collectively, this signals a significant awareness among the American public regarding the severe humanitarian violations committed by Israel in Gaza."

The surge in awareness has been amplified by relentless media coverage, which has kept the conflict at the forefront of public consciousness.

Historian and former Carnegie scholar Sami Moubayed told TRT World, "There are many factors influencing public opinion in the US, starting with the instant news and live streaming from Gaza, onto the backlash within certain venues that have traditionally been regarded as both neutral and respectable, prime of which, of course, is the ICC.

"What's also interesting is that we are almost at the (Gaza) war's first anniversary in two months and there is no sign of fatigue, neither on the street nor in the media. Interest, anger, and condemnation are only getting bigger day by day. Will that change anything? Given Biden and Netanyahu's track record; I doubt it."

Inside the DNC, the echoes of dissent outside were impossible to ignore. Biden's remarks, though intended to strike a balance, were perceived by many as a mere acknowledgment rather than a commitment to meaningful change.

US weapons supply and staggering loses

The US is by far the biggest supplier of weapons to Israel, with more than 70 percent of its arms imports coming from America, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

US-made weapons have been photographed several times in Israeli strikes in Gaza although American officials have declined to confirm.

The US gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military dole and often shields its ally at the United Nations and other forums.

Tel Aviv, which is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, has so far killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 93,000 others. Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes while some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops.

But these are conservative estimates.

American medics who have volunteered in Gaza estimate the death toll from Israel's war to be over 92,000.

The Lancet study suggests that the true death toll from Israel's war on Gaza could exceed 186,000.

'They're falling short'

Rachel Williams, a senior researcher and political expert based in Washington, DC, underscored the inadequacy of Biden's response. "One decisive action the Biden administration could take is to halt the shipment of military aid to Israel. By cutting off the supply of weapons, the US could significantly reduce the violence and help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Reflecting the sentiment shared by many in the crowd, Haddad adds, "The Democratic Party claims to stand for justice and equality, but when it comes to Gaza, they're falling short. Biden's words did nothing to change that."

As Day 2 of the DNC unfolds, celebrating the party’s future, protesters across the city continue to remain a potent reminder of the pressing need for the administration to align its policies with the call for change.

Biden told reporters in Chicago that he was informed that Hamas was "now backing off" from the ceasefire. The Palestinian resistance group meanwhile attacked Biden's "misleading claims" and said he was giving a "green light" to Israel to continue the war.

"The current approach from President Biden appears to be insufficient. His statements thus far suggest a reluctance to fully address the magnitude of the crisis, raising concerns that any measures taken might be far too late to make a meaningful difference in the ongoing war," Williams noted.