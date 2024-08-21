WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees face eviction as Hungary limits support
Privately-owned shelters start evicting refugees now ineligible for support, Migration Aid group says.
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees face eviction as Hungary limits support
About 2,000-3,000 Ukrainians could lose access to subsidised accommodation, the UN refugee agency says. / Photo: Reuters
August 21, 2024

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees face eviction from shelters in Hungary after a legislative change that came into effect on Wednesday took away their access to state-subsidised accommodation.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a degree in June limiting state support to refugees from parts of Ukraine which are not considered affected by the country's war with Russia.

Budapest currently lists only 13, or about half of Ukraine's regions as impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Government commissioner Norbert Pal defended the change as "reasonable and proportionate" after two and half years of war. He told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper that "those who wanted to get back on their feet in Hungary have been able to do so".

Privately-owned shelters already have started evicting refugees now ineligible for support, the Migration Aid group said.

In Kocs, north of Budapest, around 120 refugees were ousted from a guest house under police supervision on Wednesday, according to a news agency photographer.

RelatedPoland rejects EU migrant reallocation law

Most were Roma women and children from Transcarpathia in western Ukraine, where there is a large Hungarian community.

"We are in a hopeless situation because we have nowhere to go," Marina Amit, a mother-of-five who fled to Hungary last year, said.

"We cannot go home to Ukraine, I have a 17-year-old son," she added, saying she feared he would be conscripted into the Ukrainian army.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, estimated this week that 2,000-3,000 Ukrainians could lose access to subsidised accommodation.

The rule change will result in "job losses and impact school enrolment, jeopardizing the positive integration achievements obtained so far", UNHCR said in a statement urging Hungary to reconsider.

Hungary hosts fewer refugees than other EU member states in the region. Some 46,000 Ukrainians have applied for protection in the central European country, according to UNHCR.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us