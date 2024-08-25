CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Deadly flash flood sweeps Indonesia's eastern Ternate Island
The flash flood swept away residential areas, cut off the main road and access to Rua, and buried dozens of houses and buildings in mud.
Deadly flash flood sweeps Indonesia's eastern Ternate Island
Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains. / Photo: AP
August 25, 2024

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island has left 11 people dead.

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province on Sunday.

The team was working to retrieve one more body, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency.

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua.

Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

RelatedTorrential rains trigger deadly landslide at Indonesian gold mine
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us