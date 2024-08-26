TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Indonesia sign deals on defence industry
Turkish defence firms Aselsan, Roketsan to provide weapons, unmanned surface vehicles, maintenance service to Indonesia.
Memorandums of understanding on the transfers of unmanned surface vehicles, tank modernisation, and missile system maintenance were signed. / Photo: AA
August 26, 2024

Turkish defence firms Aselsan and Roketsan have signed strategic agreements for defence industry transfers with Indonesia under the leadership of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) in Jakarta.

Turkish defence firm representatives and Indonesian President-elect and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto met in the Indonesian capital on Monday, marking a “historic moment reflecting the strong ties between Türkiye and Indonesia,” said Haluk Gorgun, president of the SSB.

In scope of the agreements, Aselsan’s remote controlled stabilised weapon system “SARP,” the four-dimensional search radar “CENK,” the Fire Control System, and the firm’s Data Link will be provided to Indonesia, in addition to Roketsan’s air defence missile system “SUNGUR,” the cruise missile “CAKIR,” and the smart micro munition “MAM-L.”

Additionally, memorandums of understanding on the transfers of unmanned surface vehicles, tank modernisation, and missile system maintenance were signed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
