Police in India have fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of a top elected official in the country's east, accusing her of mishandling an investigation into a rape and killing of a resident doctor earlier this month.

Police officers wielding batons pushed back the demonstrators and fired tear gas and water cannons on Tuesday.

Four student activists were arrested ahead of the rally, police said, accusing them of trying to orchestrate large-scale violence.

The August 9 killing of the 31-year-old physician while on duty at Kolkata city’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered protests across India, focusing on the chronic issue of violence against women in the country.

Kolkata is the capital of West Bengal state.

The protesters say the assault highlights the vulnerability of health care workers in hospitals across India.

Protesters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party tried to break the police cordon and march to the office of Mamta Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress party rules the West Bengal state, and demanded her resignation.

Protests banned

Modi's party is the main opposition party in West Bengal. Police had banned Tuesday's rally and blocked the roads.

India’s top court last week set up a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on the safety of health care workers at the workplace.

The Supreme Court said the panel would frame guidelines for the protection of medical professionals and health care workers nationwide.

An autopsy of the killed doctor later confirmed sexual assault, and a police volunteer was detained in connection with the crime.

The family of the victim alleged it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.

Doctor, paramedic walkouts

In the days since, mounting anger has boiled over into nationwide outrage and stirred protests over violence against women.

The protests have also led thousands of doctors and paramedics to walk out of some public hospitals across India and demand a safer working environment.

The walkouts have affected thousands of patients across India.

Women in India continue to face rising violence despite tough laws that were implemented following the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012.

That attack had inspired lawmakers to order harsher penalties for such crimes and set up fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases. The government also introduced the death penalty for repeat offenders.