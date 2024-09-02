WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Ibrahim and Luxon urge US to adopt a more forceful position in pushing for a ceasefire.
Malaysia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
A Palestinian walks amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, September 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon said they were united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the 11-month Israeli war in Gaza and finding a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

Anwar said prospects for a ceasefire did not look encouraging at present, saying there was a lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, who could exert their influence to stop the conflict.

"The only hope is to engage the United States to take a stronger stance," Anwar said.

RelatedMassive nationwide strike pressures Netanyahu to reach hostage deal
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us