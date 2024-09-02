WORLD
Erdogan congratulates Aliyev on parliamentary election victory
Election results demonstrate trust of Azerbaijani people in Ilham Aliyev, his ruling New Azerbaijan Party, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to initial results, YAP, led by Aliyev, won 68 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly./ Photo: AA Archive
September 2, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev over victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

In a phone call with Aliyev on Monday, Erdogan said the election results demonstrate the trust of Azerbaijani people in Aliyev and his ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan praised the "democratic and peaceful atmosphere" in which the elections took place.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of holding the elections across all of the country’s sovereign territories, including the regions liberated from Armenian occupation.

These elections are seen as a major milestone for Azerbaijan, symbolising the country's full territorial sovereignty after decades of conflict.

According to initial results, YAP, led by Aliyev, won 68 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly.

