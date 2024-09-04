Wednesday, September 4, 2024

1812 GMT — The European Union must put more pressure and sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the EU Adel Atieh said.

"Until today, the EU and its member states failed to adopt any complete measures, and this contributes to the situation where we can see that the two-state solution is increasingly problematic, and there is no serious prospect to implement the two-state solution and also to stop the war, a genocide, in Gaza," Atieh told Anadolu.

He said some countries in the bloc are openly and strongly supporting Israel and preventing an EU-wide consensus for the recognition of Palestine as a state, the introduction of more sanctions on Israel for its genocidal war in Gaza and its expansion of illegal settlements.

"Too many member states are opposing the work of the International Criminal Court to release arrest warranty against (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and those responsible for the work of genocide in Palestine. Some of the countries are opposing the mandate of the International Justice Court, which also released an advisory opinion regarding the illegality of the occupation" which has divided EU member states, he said.

1859 GMT — Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks, Netanyahu claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hamas had rejected all elements of a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would help facilitate the release of hostages.

"Hamas has rejected everything... I hope that changes because I want those hostages out," Netanyahu told a news conference, casting doubt on the possibility of a breakthrough one day after the State Department said it was "time to finalise that deal".

"We're trying to find some area to begin the negotiations," Netanyahu said. "They (Hamas) refuse to do that... (They said) there's nothing to talk about."

1751 GMT — Released Israeli hostage accuses Netanyahu of betrayal

A recently released Israeli hostage from Gaza accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying his office by "abandoning" Israeli captives, urging President Isaac Herzog to make this known publicly.

Liat Atzili’s remarks came during a surprising and unplanned speech at an official ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the death of former President Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

A resident of Nir Oz, Atzili was held in Gaza for 54 days. Her husband was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, during the Hamas incursion which claimed around 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages.

1735 GMT — Israel won't leave Gaza border corridor until it is secure: Netanyahu

Israel will not withdraw its troops from the border area between southern Gaza and Egypt until there is a guarantee that it can never be used as a lifeline for the resistance movement Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Until that happens, we're there," he told a news conference in Jerusalem.

1638 GMT — Woman dead in Israeli strikes: Lebanon health ministry

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes killed a woman and wounded five other people in the country's south, nearly 11 months since hostilities broke out between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has exchanged near daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces since Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, triggering war in Gaza.

"Israeli enemy artillery fire targeting the locality of Qabrikha killed a woman and wounded two other people, including a 12-year-old," the ministry said in a statement.

Three other people were wounded in an Israeli strike targeting the border locality of Hula, the ministry said.

1609 GMT — Türkiye, Egypt seek greater recognition of Palestinian statehood

Türkiye and Egypt have called for greater international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a joint declaration following the first Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Ankara and Cairo reaffirmed their steadfast support for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

They also emphasised their commitment to protecting the right of return for all Palestinian refugees.

1619 GMT — US senator to Hamas leader: 'We're gonna kill you'

United States Senator Lindsey Graham vowed to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar if former President Donald Trump is elected in November.

Graham, speaking to Fox News, criticised the Biden administration for not doing enough to support Israel and its dealing with Iran and proxy groups in the Middle East.

When Trump gets into office, Graham said the hostages will come home "because he (Trump) will tell the Ayatollah, ‘I’m holding you accountable for the safety and the well-being of these people, and if they don’t come home, you’re going to pay a price.’”

Graham said President Joe Biden is a "weak person" in Iran's eyes. "Only person weaker than him is (US Vice President) Kamala Harris. God bless our friends in Israel. God help our friends in Israel. Donald Trump is on the way."

His remarks came after the US Justice Department filed criminal charges on Tuesday against senior Hamas leaders for their roles in the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

1507 GMT — Concerns grow over Netanyahu’s plan to impose military rule in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked concerns about a possible reoccupation of Gaza and a return to military rule, a significant shift since the 2005 withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

These concerns were intensified by Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, and his order to the army to prepare to distribute humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, humanitarian aid distribution has been handled by the UN and international organizations amid famine in the territory caused by the onslaught and Israel’s years-long blockade.

In the early months of the war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly asserted that Israel would not reoccupy Gaza, rebuild settlements there, or reimpose the blockade.

This assertion, however, runs counter to Netanyahu’s refusal to propose a post-war plan for Gaza, his insistence on maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, and his order to the army to prepare to distribute humanitarian aid, which effectively means remaining in Gaza.

1459 GMT — Israel, its backers responsible for every death in Gaza: Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel and its backers are responsible for every person who has died in Gaza due to severe food, water, and medicine shortages.

"The responsibility for every innocent person who dies in Gaza due to starvation, thirst, or lack of medicine lies with Israel and its supporters,” Erdogan said in a news conference with his visiting Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan stressed that the "culprits" who are behind the death of 41,000 people in Gaza should be standing in courtrooms, not at congressional podiums.

He underlined that Tel Aviv has maintained an "uncompromising, obstructive" stance in Gaza ceasefire talks with Palestinian groups.

1403 GMT — At least 33 killed as Israel continues its deadly military operation in northern West Bank

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and 140 others injured in a major Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank since last week, the Health Ministry said.

“Seven children and two elderly people were among the victims,” the ministry added in a statement.

The highest death toll was recorded in Jenin with 19 fatalities, the ministry said.

1321 GMT — Far-right Israeli settlers storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

Far-right Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and performed Talmudic rituals there.

Video clips shared on social media platforms showed the settlers performing their ritual in full view of Israeli police.

Nir Hasson, a journalist for Israeli daily Haaretz, posted a video on X showing right-wing settlers performing what is known as the “epic prostration” on the eastern side of the mosque, lying their bodies on the ground towards the Dome of the Rock, and praying loudly.

1241 GMT —Mediators to present 'compromise plan' for Gaza ceasefire

Mediators are expected to present a "compromise plan" for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the plan will be presented on Friday, without providing details about its content.

KAN said Mossad Chief David Barnea informed mediators that Israel is ready to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border in the second phase of the ceasefire plan.

Barnea conveyed this message to mediators despite statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would maintain security control over the axis.

1248 GMT — UN welcomes progress in Gaza polio campaign, calls for permanent ceasefire

Good progress is being made in rolling out a polio vaccine to children in Gaza but a permanent ceasefire in the 11-month war is needed to ease humanitarian suffering, the main United Nations agency for Palestinians said.

UNRWA said that three days into the campaign in areas of central Gaza, around 187,000 children had received the vaccine. The campaign will move to other areas of the Palestinian enclave for the second stage.

"Great progress! Every day in the Middle Areas of #Gaza, more children are getting vaccines against #Polio," the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said on X on Wednesday.

"While these polio 'pauses' are giving people some respite, what is urgently needed is a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages + the standard flow of humanitarian supplies including medical and hygiene supplies (into Gaza)," he said.

1232 GMT — ICC raises alarm over 'threats,' US pressure on Israel probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has expressed concern over pressure the court is facing from the United States regarding its investigations into Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, Karim Khan disclosed that ICC officials were receiving personal "threats" from supporters of Russia and Israel.

“If we allow these types of attacks … threats … to dismantle or erode the legal institutions that have been built since the Second World War, does anybody believe it will end with the International Criminal Court?” warned Khan.

Noting that Japan is the biggest funder of the ICC, Khan urged Japan’s cooperation in influencing the US.

"You cannot allow an attack on the court … then you have no rules-based system," said Khan, adding: "It’s better for the country and better for the world, almost invariably, to have the courage to stand on principle rather than standing on expediency."

“Our responsibility is to use our resources effectively to investigate incriminating and exonerating evidence equally until such time as we feel that the major criminal allegations have been thoroughly investigated,” Khan said.

1212 GMT — Türkiye denounces Netanyahu’s 'unacceptable' claims against Egypt

Türkiye has strongly rejected recent allegations made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Egypt, accusing him of attempting to manipulate public opinion to cover up crimes committed in Gaza and hinder ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues his lies to manipulate public opinion in order to cover up his crimes in Gaza and prevent the ceasefire talks from reaching a conclusion," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further said that Netanyahu's recent allegations against Egypt for maintaining the Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor are "unacceptable."

"We support the mediation efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt to end the war in Gaza and to extend a helping hand to millions of our Palestinian brothers and sisters," the statement said.

1037 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israel's war in Gaza tops 40,861

More than 40,861 Palestinians have been killed and 94,398 have been wounded in Israel's war in Gaza since October 7, the besieged enclave's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1015 GMT — Head of Israeli police intelligence division plans to resign

The head of the Israeli police intelligence division has said that he plans to resign, in the latest resignations of top security and military officials in Israel.

Dror Assaraf will step down after 35 years of service, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

His planned resignation comes a day after Shuki Tahauko, the police commander of the North District, quit his post after two years in the position.

According to KAN, at least six top police officers have resigned since the start of this year.

1005 GMT — Polio vaccination in central Gaza completed with over 187,000 children vaccinated: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said that the first phase of polio vaccination in central Gaza is complete, with more than 187,000 children vaccinated.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X that the number of vaccinated children is "well over" the target of 156,500.

"Four fixed sites will continue to offer polio vaccination for the next three days in central Gaza to ensure no child is missed," Tedros said.

He noted that preparations are underway today to roll out the vaccine campaign in south Gaza, which will start tomorrow. The distribution of first doses will end after the vaccine campaign spends three and a possible extension day in the north zone.

0948 GMT — Israeli protesters block road in Tel Aviv to demand prisoner swap deal with Palestinians

Israeli protesters have blocked a road in Tel Aviv to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to Israeli Channel 12, protesters, including relatives of Israelis held captive in Gaza, blocked a road in the Metzudat Ze'ev area in Tel Aviv, which includes the headquarters of Neta nyahu’s Likud Party.

“The cabinet of death is killing hostages,” reads a large banner carried by protesters.

0832 GMT — Ben-Gvir says 'acting to halt negotiations with Hamas'

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said he is seeking to hinder Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-hostage swap negotiations with Hamas.

"I'm acting to halt negotiations with Hamas," he said on his X account.

"A country whose six hostages are murdered in cold blood does not negotiate with the murderers but stops the negotiations, stops transferring to them fuel and electricity, and crushes them," he added.

Last week, the Israeli army recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages from southern Gaza. While Israeli officials accused Hamas of killing them, the Palestinian group said the six were killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

0712GMT —Israel deploys more forces to West Bank as offensive enter day 8

The Israeli army has deployed more forces to the occupied northern West Bank amid ongoing major offensive which entered its eighth day.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that the Israeli army pushed military reinforcement into certain areas in Jenin and Tulkarem, amid fire exchange with Palestinian fighters.

The Israeli army has tightened its blockade on the Jenin refugee camp, pushing in more forces escorted by drones and bulldozers.

The Israeli army's bulldozers destroyed more infrastructure in Jenin and Tulkaram and its camps, cutting the water and electricity services to the citizens, the witnesses added.

0159 GMT — More polio vaccines arrive in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue

A new shipment of polio vaccines totalling 350,000 doses has arrived in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

It came as the vaccination campaign in the enclave continued amid a devastating Israeli war.

"An additional 350,000 doses of polio vaccines arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening and have been stored in refrigerators at the Ministry of Health warehouses in Deir al-Balah," Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan said in a statement.

He added that with the arrival of "the second batch of vaccines to Gaza, the total number of doses received by the Strip is now around 1.6 million, sufficient to vaccinate all children from birth to 10 years old with two doses of the vaccine".

An Israeli air strike on Gaza City on Tuesday evening killed seven Palestinians and left over thirty injured, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The attack hit an apartment near the municipal park in downtown Gaza, killing five civilians, including a child.

Additionally, the Israeli forces struck Nama College, killing two civilians and injuring around 30 others. During the same period, an Israeli drone targeted a group of people in the Shujaiya neighborhood, causing further injuries.

0146 GMT — Al-Qassam Brigades releases video of slain Israeli hostage criticising Netanyahu

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, released a video featuring an Israeli hostage after the Israeli army announced the recovery of his body along with those of five others from a tunnel in the southern besieged Gaza.

In the two-minute and 36-second video, 25-year-old Ori Danino criticised the failed rescue attempts by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He warned that the Israeli military's ongoing intense bombardments of the area would lead to the deaths of all the hostages.

"Shelling and gunfire (by the Israeli military) never stops," he said.

Addressing the Israeli government and war cabinet, he said: "You are now trying to kill us one by one through failed rescue attempts and air strikes."

0115 GMT —Israeli army warns Gaza assault 'without a deal' risks hostages

The Israeli army warned the government that without reaching an agreement with Hamas, any large-scale military assault in besieged Gaza would endanger the lives of Israeli hostages, local media reported.

"The IDF (army) made it clear to the political echelon (government) that without a deal (with Hamas), it must be understood that any extensive ground operation in the Gaza Strip has a meaning — risking the lives of abductees," the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper cited an unnamed senior military official who said, "The Cabinet will have to decide whether it takes responsibility for the lives of the abductees."

The report added that the military has intensified its warnings to the government since discovering the bodies of six Israeli hostages in a tunnel in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza on Saturday.

0059 GMT — Israel wounds three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israel wounded at least three Palestinians, including two children, during raids in the southern and northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews transported two people to the hospital, both with gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims of an Israeli military raid in the town of ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, were identified as a 22-year-old man and a seven-year-old child.

In a separate incident in the same town, witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army raided a soccer field and detained trainees of various ages.

In the northern West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a child was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the city of Qalqilya.

2202 GMT — Massive protests in Tel Aviv as demand for ceasefire deal grows

Israeli protesters in their thousands continued to block Tel Aviv's main Begin Street outside the Israeli military headquarters, as demonstrations continued across Israel for the third straight day.

In Tel Aviv, the crowd grew to several thousand, with hostage relatives delivering impassioned speeches from a van.

According to Israeli media, Eli Albag, father of hostage Liri Albag, criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on keeping troops in the Philadelphi Corridor, calling it a "big bluff" and a major obstacle in negotiations.

2023 GMT — Slovenia to highlight Gaza crisis during UNSC term presidency

Slovenia assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for September as it pledged to prioritise developments in the Middle East amid the crisis in besieged Gaza.

Ljubljana's UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar emphasised at a news conference the "urgent need to restore political will and trust to strengthen the global order that we have been building for decades and that we are witnessing its erosion in the past years".

The envoy further announced that a Security Council session will be held Wednesday to address developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, along with the hostage situation.

He said a high-level Middle East session will be held on September 26 with the participation of the Arab League. He added that the humanitarian aid mechanism for Gaza, illegal settlements and the reconstruction of Gaza will be addressed in separate sessions.

Emphasising the importance of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, Zbogar said, "This suffering has to end."

2000 GMT — Gaza minister urges international community to put pressure on Israel

Gaza's Health Minister, Majid Abu Ramadan, has called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its onslaught and facilitate the mission of the health cadres, and allow them to carry out the large-scale vaccination campaign against Polio in besieged Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.

The minister of health also announced the arrival of an additional 350,000 doses of polio vaccines to besieged Gaza on Tuesday evening.

