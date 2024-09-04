TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israeli oppression shows perils of technological power without morality
"Technological power, when divorced from moral principles, can lead to the destruction of humanity," warns Türkiye's industry and technology minister.
Israeli oppression shows perils of technological power without morality
The industry and technology minister further emphasised the transformative impact of AI on various sectors, particularly the media. / Photo: AA
September 4, 2024

Türkiye's industry and technology minister has condemned the Israeli oppression in Palestine's Gaza, misusing technological advancements to infringe upon human rights and international law.

"Israel's oppression in Palestine has clearly demonstrated how technological power, when divorced from moral principles, can lead to the destruction of humanity," Mehmet Fatih Kacir said, addressing a conference on "Navigating AI and Media" at the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Wednesday.

Kacir further addressed the ethical dimensions of AI at the event held by the Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE).

Warning that AI is becoming "a tool for cultural dominance and digital fascism," Kacir affirmed Türkiye's commitment to "encouraging a diverse and pluralistic media landscape."

He further commended Turkish media outlets for their coverage of "the horrific events in Gaza," the besieged Palestinian enclave where Israel has been carrying out a relentless war since October 7.

Describing TRT and Anadolu Agency's presence in Gaza as a "moral duty to ensure that truthfulness reaches not only the 85 million people in Türkiye but also audiences worldwide," Kacir applauded Turkish media for being the voice of the Palestinian people.

Risks of utilising AI in journalism

The industry and technology minister further emphasised the transformative impact of AI on various sectors, particularly the media.

Touching on algorithmic journalism applications, which use AI to produce content that is indistinguishable from those prepared by people, Kacir warned of AI's growing potential for misuse, manipulation, and misinformation through technologies like deepfakes.

"The line between fabrication and reality in the media is becoming increasingly blurred," he said, underscoring the increasing need to ensure accuracy.

Kacir also stressed the importance of global collaboration on AI governance. He noted that while this technology is developing rapidly, much of the progress is driven by private companies focused primarily on profit, without "a direct responsibility to the public."

He called for a "unified, transparent, and globally coordinated approach" to AI regulation and the need for principled journalism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us