Sudan's cholera and flood death toll reaches 390 — official data
The flood and cholera death toll in Sudan continues to climb, with more than 390 deaths reported and thousands displaced as homes are destroyed and cholera spreads across seven affected states.
Sudan faces an escalating humanitarian crisis as floods and cholera claim hundreds of lives. / Photo: AFP
September 8, 2024

The death toll from floods and rains in Sudan has gone up to 205, with deaths from cholera reaching 185, the Health Ministry has said.

Some 268 new cholera cases have been recorded, including 6 deaths in the states of Kassala, Nile River, and Gedarif, the ministry said on Sunday's report.

This brings the total number of cholera cases in the seven affected states to 5,692, including 185 deaths.

On August 12, the authorities declared cholera an epidemic in the country.

In the same report, the ministry said the number of deaths from floods and rains has reached 205, with 886 others injured.

More than 26,000 homes have been completely damaged, while 33,000 homes have been partially damaged due to floods and rains since June, it added.

Earlier in the day, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that more than 172,000 Sudanese have been displaced due to floods and rains in 15 out of 18 states since June.

