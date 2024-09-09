TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye wants to bring Aysenur home for burial
Turkish foreign ministry is actively working to repatriate the body of Turkish-American activist at the request of her family.
Türkiye wants to bring Aysenur home for burial
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that efforts are ongoing to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, to Türkiye.  / Photo: AP
September 9, 2024

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that efforts are being made to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi to Türkiye.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Ankara is exploring all available options to expedite the process for her body's repatriation, said Oncu Keceli, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

"As of yesterday (Sunday), road crossings from Palestine to Jordan were closed by Israeli authorities. In light of this, and at the request of her family, we are currently considering the option of transporting the body directly to Türkiye by air to avoid any further delays," he added.

The Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem is in contact with local authorities to facilitate the process, ensuring that all necessary procedures are completed as quickly as possible. "Our consulate is closely monitoring the situation to ensure a swift resolution," Keceli said.

In coordination with the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles, arrangements have also been made for Eygi's family members to travel to Türkiye.

According to the family’s wishes, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi will be laid to rest in the Didim district of Aydin province.

RelatedTurkish-American activist shot dead by Israeli sniper — autopsy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us