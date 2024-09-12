WORLD
Australia introduces bill to combat hate crime
Australian National Imams Council urges for better inclusion of Muslims in Australia's legal system to address rising anti-Muslim sentiment.
A Muslim woman attends Dhuhr prayer at Lakemba Mosque, in Lakemba, Sydney, Australia, April 19 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
September 12, 2024

Australia's centre-left government introduced new hate crime legislation that would impose criminal penalties including jail for offenders if they targeted a person's race, gender, ethnic origin, or religion.

The bill comes as the government responds to a rise in hate incidents following the Israel's offensive in Gaza, and follows landmark laws passed last year which banned the Nazi salute and public displays of terror group symbols.

"No Australian should be targeted because of who they are or what they believe," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement on Thursday.

"We proudly live in a vibrant, multicultural and diverse community which we must protect and strengthen."

The bill proposes jail sentences of up to five years for anyone threatening to use force or violence against a group or person, and if a person fears that the threat would be carried out. Offenders could get seven years in jail if the threats pose a danger to the government.

'Privacy invasions'

The Labor government said it would also introduce a separate legislation on Thursday to tackle "doxxing", the malicious release of anyone's personal data online, threatening offenders with jail of up to six years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in February promised to take steps to outlaw doxxing after names, social media accounts and other personal details of hundreds of Jewish Australians were published online.

The anti-doxxing bill would include a provision for victims to sue for "serious privacy invasions" though journalists and intelligence agencies would be given exemptions.

In May, Imam Shadi Al-Suleiman, head of the Australian National Imams Council, expressed oncerns about Islamophobia, media bias, and the unequal treatment of Muslims, especially following the Israeli brutal war on Gaza.

Al-Suleiman urged for better inclusion of Muslims in Australia's legal system to address rising anti-Muslim sentiment.

