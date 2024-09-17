In India-administered Kashmir, many people boycotted elections for decades in protest against Indian rule.

But in the run-up to the local election beginning on Wednesday, many are willing to buck that trend and use their vote to deny Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party the power to form a local government in the disputed region.

The vote is the first in a decade, and the first since Modi’s government in 2019 scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s special status and downgraded the former state to a federally governed territory.

The move — which largely resonated in India and among Modi supporters — was mostly opposed in the region as an assault on its identity and autonomy.

“Boycotts will not work in this election,” said Abdul Rashid, a southern Kashmir’s Shangus village resident.

“There is a desperate need to end the onslaught of changes coming from there (India).”

The election will allow residents to have their own truncated government and a local parliament called an assembly, instead of remaining under New Delhi’s direct rule.

The region’s last assembly election was held in 2014, after which Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time ruled the region in a coalition with the local Peoples Democratic Party.

However, the government collapsed in 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition.

Related 'They seem to be scared': Why India's PM Modi skips election in Kashmir

Three-phased polls

Polls in the past have been marked with violence, boycotts and vote-rigging, even though India called them a victory over separatism.

This time, New Delhi says the polls are ushering in democracy after more than three decades of strife.

However, many locals see the vote as an opportunity not only to elect their own representatives but also to register their protest against the 2019 changes.

Polling will be held in three phases. The second and third phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Votes will be counted on October. 8, with results expected that day.

Kashmir is divided between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan. Since 1947, the neighbours have fought two wars over its control, after British rule of the subcontinent ended with the creation of the two countries. Both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.

In 2019, the Indian-administered part of the region was divided into two territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, ruled directly by New Delhi. The region has been on edge since it lost its flag, criminal code, constitution and inherited protections on land and jobs.

Multiple pro-India Kashmiri parties, many of whose leaders were among thousands jailed in 2019, are contesting the election, promising to reverse those changes.

Some lower-rung separatist leaders, who in the past dismissed polls as illegitimate exercises under military occupation, are also running for office as independent candidates.

Related No return to Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy: Indian home minister

Limited transition of power

India’s main opposition Congress party, favouring restoration of the region’s statehood, has formed an alliance with the National Conference, the region’s largest party.

Modi’s BJP has a strong political base in Hindu-dominated areas of Jammu that largely favour the 2019 changes but is weak in the Kashmir Valley, the heartland of anti-India rebellion.

“Our main concern is governance through local representatives. It will be good for us if the BJP forms the government here as it’s already in power at the centre,” said Chuni Lal, a shopkeeper in Jammu city.

The vote will see a limited transition of power from New Delhi to the local assembly, with a chief minister at the top heading a council of ministers.

But Kashmir will continue to be a “Union Territory” — a region directly controlled by the federal government — with India’s Parliament remaining its main legislator.

The elected government will have partial control over areas like education, culture and taxation but not over the police.

Kashmir’s statehood must be restored for the new government to have powers similar to other states in India. However, it will not have the special powers it enjoyed before the 2019 changes.