Türkiye-Serbia ties continue to strengthen in every field: Erdogan
The Turkish president and his Serbian counterpart are in New York to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during the UN General Assembly meetings at the Turkish House in New York, United States, September 22, 2024. / Photo: AA
September 22, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

Erdogan told Vucic that Türkiye's bilateral relations with Serbia continue to strengthen in every field and that the diversification and development of areas of cooperation will proceed with "great determination", according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He added that the continuation of the dialogue process between Serbia and Kosovo is "essential".

Turning to the ongoing Israel's war in Gaza, Erdogan said a "great human tragedy" is unfolding in the besieged enclave due to Israeli "aggression".

He emphasised that the international community "must act with one voice to stop the massacres".

Erdogan also warned that if Israel's attempts to spread the conflict across the region are not prevented, world peace will face a "greater danger", according to the statement.

Türkiye views Serbia as a key country for the stability of the region and supports its integration into the European Union. Bilateral ties with Serbia are progressing positively, and commercial and economic relations are developing with strong momentum.

The Türkiye-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council was established in 2017.

SOURCE:AA
