WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jordan, Egypt urge UNSC to act on Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Death toll from Monday's Israeli air strikes on Lebanon has risen to 492, including 35 children, with 1,246 others injured.
Jordan, Egypt urge UNSC to act on Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Jordan and Egypt have called on UN to intervene and halt Israel's escalation in the region, which threatens the future of its peoples and peace prospects. / Photo: AP Archive
September 23, 2024

Both Jordan and Egypt have urged international action to stop Israel's aggression in Lebanon, warning of its consequences for the entire region, according to separate statements.

"We stress the urgent need for the (UN) Security Council to take immediate action to curb Israeli aggression and protect the region from its catastrophic consequences," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on Monday.

He said the aggression on Lebanon could not have happened without the lack of international action to stop Israel's aggression on Gaza that started last Oct 7, nearly a year ago.

Safadi noted that Israel intensified its war on Lebanon during the week the UN General Assembly is convening, "defying it and its resolutions," which he said demanded Israel stop its aggression and abide by international law.

Jordan’s top diplomat also said stopping Israel's aggression is "an international responsibility that the Security Council must bear responsibility (for) immediately."

Separately, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its "complete rejection of any violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon and its territories" and condemned the Israeli escalation against Lebanon.

RelatedLive blog: UN chief 'gravely alarmed' by civilian casualties in Lebanon

Immediate intervention

In a statement, the ministry urged the UN Security Council to "immediately intervene to stop the Israeli escalation in the region, which threatens the fate of its peoples and prospects for peace."

Lebanese health authorities said at least 492 people, including 42 women and 35 children, were killed and 1,246 others injured in Israeli attacks since Monday morning, with thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border raid by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the spectre of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us