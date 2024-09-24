WORLD
Economy a key pillar of Türkiye-US relations — President Erdogan
"We hope that we have opened a new page with the F-16 modernisation project and expect the export barriers in this area to be permanently removed," he said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with American and Turkish Business People at the 15th Turkiye Investment Conference hosted by the Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK) in New York./ Photo: Turkish Presidency / Others
September 24, 2024

The field of the economy is "one of the most important" dimensions of the relations between Türkiye and the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Economic and trade issues constitute one of the most important dimensions of our relations with America," Erdogan told a roundtable meeting with American and Turkish business people at the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference hosted by the Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK).

Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, where has been holding closed-door meetings with his counterparts.

A new page

He said cooperation with the US in the defence industry has "unfortunately fallen far short of its potential" in recent years due to restrictions.

"We hope that we have opened a new page with the F-16 (fighter jet) modernisation project and expect the export barriers in this area to be permanently removed," he added.

The president expects support in providing the necessary facilities, especially visas, for Turkish companies to enter the American market.

