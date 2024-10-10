BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Consumer goods behemoth Unilever finally exits Russia, selling subsidiary
Unilever says it offloaded the subsidiary to Arnest Group, a Russian manufacturer of perfume, cosmetics and household products, and that its business in Russia's close ally Belarus was included in the sale.
Consumer goods behemoth Unilever finally exits Russia, selling subsidiary
Unilever joined other multinationals that decided to maintain operations in Russia, triggering widespread criticism after Russia's attack on Ukraine.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 10, 2024

British consumer goods giant Unilever completed the sale of Unilever Russia, finally joining other multinationals in exiting the country following its war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Unilever said in a statement on Thursday that it had offloaded the subsidiary to Arnest Group, a Russian manufacturer of perfume, cosmetics and household products, for an undisclosed amount.

Unilever said its business in Russia's close ally Belarus was included in the sale.

"The completion of the sale ends Unilever Russia's presence in the country," Unilever chief executive Hein Schumacher said in Thursday's statement.

He added that the sale "includes all of Unilever's business in Russia and its four factories in the country".

RelatedUnilever fully commits to Israel despite Ben & Jerry's decision

Unilever boycott

While strongly condemning Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, Unilever joined other multinationals that decided to maintain operations in Russia, triggering widespread criticism.

Kiev's response had been to place Unilever on Ukraine's "International Sponsors of War" list.

While many other foreign firms exited Russia, Unilever insisted on a need to keep supplying consumers in Russia with food and hygiene products made in the country.

A consequence of the war was to send inflation rocketing, pushing up prices of essentials like food for consumers around the world, triggering a cost-of-living crisis that is still being felt by many.

Companies, including Unilever, were accused of hiking prices of some goods far more than necessary. Producers hit back, insisting that they were in fact seeking to limit the rate of price increases while facing their own spiralling costs.

It is worth mentioning that companies, like Unilever, have faced scrutiny for their operations in Israeli-occupied territories.

Boycott campaigns have intensified after Gaza war involves calls to stop purchasing products from companies perceived as supporting or being complicit with Israeli actions against Palestinians.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us