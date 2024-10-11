WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel kills over 100 medics, emergency workers in Lebanon: UN
An official from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says more than 100 healthcare workers have been killed in Lebanon since October 2023.
Israel kills over 100 medics, emergency workers in Lebanon: UN
Medics enter the Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon October 3, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 11, 2024

The UN human rights office said that over 100 medics and emergency workers had been killed in Lebanon since a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began a year ago when the Lebanese group opened fire on Israeli positions in support of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

It has intensified dramatically in recent weeks, with Israel bombing parts of Beirut.

"In all, over 100 medical and emergency workers have been killed across Lebanon since October last year," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing on Friday, citing figures she said were compiled by the United Nations humanitarian office.

"We've had several reports also of air strikes targeting other medical centres and of paramedics as well as firefighters being killed," she said.

RelatedLebanon's displacement crisis worsens amid falling global aid: UN official

World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said that since September 17, there had been 18 attacks on health facilities in Lebanon, killing 72 health workers.

Israel claims it targets military capabilities in Lebanon and Gaza and takes steps to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians.

RelatedTürkiye denounces Israeli attack on UN Interim Force in Lebanon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us