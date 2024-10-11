The UN human rights office said that over 100 medics and emergency workers had been killed in Lebanon since a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began a year ago when the Lebanese group opened fire on Israeli positions in support of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

It has intensified dramatically in recent weeks, with Israel bombing parts of Beirut.

"In all, over 100 medical and emergency workers have been killed across Lebanon since October last year," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing on Friday, citing figures she said were compiled by the United Nations humanitarian office.

"We've had several reports also of air strikes targeting other medical centres and of paramedics as well as firefighters being killed," she said.

Related Lebanon's displacement crisis worsens amid falling global aid: UN official

World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said that since September 17, there had been 18 attacks on health facilities in Lebanon, killing 72 health workers.

Israel claims it targets military capabilities in Lebanon and Gaza and takes steps to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians.