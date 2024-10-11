WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya, Haiti ask for peacekeeping mission support amid funding shortfall
Kenya and Haiti say the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.
Kenya, Haiti ask for peacekeeping mission support amid funding shortfall
Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille arrives for a joint press conference with Kenya's President William Ruto during his visit to the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, October 11, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2024

The leaders of Kenya and Haiti have urged international partners to honour their commitment to the UN-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti, saying the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.

Kenya, which leads the mission to quell gang violence in the Caribbean nation, has sent nearly 400 officers. They are joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica, but the numbers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados, for the mission.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who met with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille in Nairobi on Friday, said Kenya would deploy 600 additional officers next month.

The UN has $85 million in pledges for the mission, of which $68 million has been received.

RelatedHunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gang violence persists

"We have a window of success that is evident from the operations that have been carried out already," Ruto said.

Conille asked international partners to send the officers they'd pledged to ensure the "contingent from Kenya has the resources they need".

Conille said his regular meetings with the Kenyan commander were filled with words of encouragement that the fight against Haiti's gangs "is winnable".

The gangs in Haiti have grown in power since the July 7, 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise and are now estimated to control up to 80 percent of the capital. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

A UN Security Council voted unanimously in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force, after brushing off a call from Haiti to start talks on transforming it into a UN peacekeeping mission.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us