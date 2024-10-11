BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, delay first 777X delivery in response to strikes
Boeing's CEO unveils significant cost-cutting measures aimed at streamlining operations, as the company nears the close of another loss-making fiscal quarter.
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, delay first 777X delivery in response to strikes
Boeing anticipates cutting a substantial fraction of its labour force as a result of Q3 losses. / Photo: Reuters / Others
October 11, 2024

Boeing has announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, and delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year, while expecting substantial new losses in its defense business as a month-long strike batters company finances.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message on Friday to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 US West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767, and 777 jets.

According to a press release from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer intends to release its third-quarter earnings in twelve days, on October 23. The company adds in the release that it anticipates a loss per stock share of $9.97 as of this fiscal quarter.

RelatedUS aviation regulator freezes Boeing 737 MAX production, alarming airlines

Struggling planemaker

The airplane manufacturer said it had filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the union representing its striking US West Coast factory workers, accusing the leaders of not bargaining in good faith.

The charge is the latest sign of the growing acrimony and increasing frustration in the labour talks as the strike by about 33,000 Boeing union members enters its fifth week and piles financial pressure on the struggling planemaker.

RelatedBoeing agrees to plead guilty to criminal fraud charge over 737 Max crashes
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us