Iran sets up new defence council after conflict with Israel
The Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat says the new defence body will review defence plans and enhance armed forces' capabilities.
Israel launched unprovoked strikes against Iran on June 13, triggering the brief conflict. / Reuters
August 3, 2025

Iran's top security body approved the establishment of a National Defence Council, according to state media, following a short conflict with Israel in June that was Iran's most acute military challenge since the 1980s war with Iraq.

"The new defence body will review defence plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralised manner," the Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

The defence council will be chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and consists of the heads of the three government branches, senior armed forces commanders, and relevant ministries.

On Sunday, the commander-in-chief of Iran's military, Amir Hatami, warned that threats from Israel persist and should not be underestimated.

Israel launched unprovoked strikes against Iran on June 13, triggering the brief conflict.

Iran responded with retaliatory attacks against Israel. A ceasefire announced by the United States has been in place since June 24.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
