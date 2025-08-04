Turkish–American Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar has been granted citizenship by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the government recently announced.

The decision, published in the TRNC Official Gazette, said Sancar will contribute to the country’s development in science, technology and culture, as well as support efforts to promote the Turkish Cypriot cause internationally.

Sancar, a frequent visitor to the island and member of the scientific board at Near East University’s Synthetic Biology Research and Technology Center, has long voiced support for the recognition of Turkish Cyprus.

‘TRNC should be recognized’

In 2022, shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for global recognition at the UN General Assembly, he posted a photo online wearing a T-shirt reading “TRNC Should Be Recognized.”