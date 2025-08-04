North Korea denounced Japan over a reported plan to deploy upgraded surface-to-ship missiles in the western coastal Kumamoto prefecture near China, state media reported on Monday, terming it a "very dangerous move."

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), in a commentary, criticised Tokyo, which, according to a report published by Kyodo News last week, is finalising a plan to deploy locally produced Type-12 anti-ship missiles at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto during the current fiscal year.

The Type-12 missile has a range of 1,000 kilometres and is capable of reaching China's coastline.

The move is aimed at strengthening the defence of Japan's southwestern Nansei island chain, which is strategically important due to its proximity to Taiwan, amid growing concerns over a potential Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island, Kyodo news reported, citing unnamed government sources.

Racing toward reinvasion