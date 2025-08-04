Once a heavily guarded palace, the former official residence of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being turned into a museum as a lasting reminder of her autocratic rule.

Photographs of jubilant flag-waving crowds, clambering onto the rooftop of the Dhaka palace after Hasina fled by helicopter to India, were a defining image marking the culmination of student-led protests that toppled her government on August 5, 2024.

One year later, with the South Asian nation of around 170 million people still in political turmoil, authorities hope the sprawling Ganabhaban palace offers a message to the future.

Graffiti daubed on walls condemning her regime remains untouched.

"Freedom," one message reads. "We want justice."

Hasina's rule marked widespread human rights abuses, including mass detentions and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 in her failed bid to cling to power, according to the United Nations.

The 77-year-old has defied court orders to attend her ongoing trial in Dhaka, on charges amounting to crimes against humanity, accusations which she denies.

"Dictator", another message reads, among scores being protected for posterity. "Killer Hasina".

Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate leading the caretaker government until elections in early 2026, said the conversion to a museum would “preserve memories of her misrule and the people’s anger when they removed her from power.”

Getting over trauma

Mosfiqur Rahman Johan, 27, a rights activist and documentary photographer, was among the thousands who stormed the palace, where crowds danced in her bedroom, feasted on food from the kitchens, and swam in the lake Hasina once used for fishing.

"It will visualise and symbolise past trauma, the past suffering and also the resistance," he said.