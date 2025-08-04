More than 3,200 union members who assemble Boeing's fighter jets in the St. Louis area and Illinois went on strike on Monday after rejecting a second contract offer the previous day.

Boeing Defence said it was ready for the work stoppage and would implement a contingency plan that utilises non-labour workers.

According to the company, the rejected four-year contract would have increased the average wage by roughly 40 percent and included a 20 percent general wage increase, as well as a $5,000 ratification bonus. It also included increasing periodic raises, more vacation time and sick leave.

"We're disappointed our employees in St. Louis rejected an offer that featured 40 percent average wage growth," Dan Gillian, Boeing vice president and general manager of the St. Louis facilities, said in a statement.

The offer was largely the same as the first one that was overwhelmingly rejected a week earlier.

Related TRT Global - Boeing crashes negotiations with striking workers

‘We’ll handle it’