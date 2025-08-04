BIZTECH
Over 3,000 Boeing fighter jet workers strike after rejecting contract
District 837 leader Tom Boelling says members deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and key role in national defence.
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg downplayed strike fears, noting the firm weathered last year’s 7-week walkout by 33,000 Northwest jet builders. / Reuters
August 4, 2025

More than 3,200 union members who assemble Boeing's fighter jets in the St. Louis area and Illinois went on strike on Monday after rejecting a second contract offer the previous day.

Boeing Defence said it was ready for the work stoppage and would implement a contingency plan that utilises non-labour workers.

According to the company, the rejected four-year contract would have increased the average wage by roughly 40 percent and included a 20 percent general wage increase, as well as a $5,000 ratification bonus. It also included increasing periodic raises, more vacation time and sick leave.

"We're disappointed our employees in St. Louis rejected an offer that featured 40 percent average wage growth," Dan Gillian, Boeing vice president and general manager of the St. Louis facilities, said in a statement.

The offer was largely the same as the first one that was overwhelmingly rejected a week earlier.

‘We’ll handle it’

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' District 837 "deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation's defence," District 837 head Tom Boelling said in a statement.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg downplayed the impact of a strike when talking with analysts on Tuesday about second-quarter earnings, noting that the company had weathered a seven-week strike last year by District 751 members, who build commercial jets in the Northwest and number 33,000.

"I wouldn't worry too much about the implications of the strike. We'll manage our way through that," he said.

District 837 workers assemble Boeing's F-15 and F/A-18 fighters, the T-7 trainer, and the MQ-25, an aerial refueling drone being developed for the US Navy.

Boeing's defence division is expanding manufacturing facilities in the St. Louis area for the new US Air Force fighter jet, the F-47A, after it won the contract this year.

District 751's strike ended with approval of a four-year contract that included a 38% wage increase.

