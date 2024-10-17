Nestled in the heart of Türkiye’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed region of Cappadocia, known for its captivating history, cultural landmarks, and awe-inspiring landscapes, hot air balloon rides have become a must-do activity for travellers from around the world.

In 2024, between January and October alone, a staggering 583,063 tourists took to the skies on 182 days when the weather was favourable, breaking the previous record of 508,181 set in 2022.

In 2023, 473,396 tourists took balloon rides during the same nine-month period.

On the back of this success, some Turkish hot air balloon companies have expanded their operations to other countries.

The impressive increase in visitors highlights the growing global interest in Cappadocia's one-of-a-kind ballooning experience.

With tourists arriving from all corners of the globe, Cappadocia is now setting its sights on breaking the 700,000 passenger mark by year’s end, further cementing its status as a top global destination for hot-air ballooning.

"With over 580,000 participants in just nine months, we have already reached record-breaking figures. I am confident that we will surpass our long-anticipated goal of 700,000 passengers this year," says Mehmet Dinler, who owns a local balloon company.

He says Cappadocia can draw a diverse range of tourists from Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, showcasing the region's broad appeal.

Dinler says that social media has played a crucial role in boosting interest, with visitors now coming not only to see but also to be seen as they share their experiences with a global audience.

Notably, there has been a post-pandemic surge in demand from Chinese tourists.

On Instagram and other apps, it has become a ritual for tourists to post pictures with fairy chimneys rising in the backdrop as they take balloon rides in Cappadocia.

Going international

Cappadocia’s incredible success is not only a local phenomenon, but it has also put Türkiye’s ballooning companies onto the global stage.

One notable success story is Mahmut Sami Uluer, the owner of a leading Turkish balloon company, who has expanded beyond Cappadocia by establishing the first Turkish-operated ballooning business in Sri Lanka.

“Our company is now the largest ballooning operation in South Asia,” says Uluer, the managing director and chief pilot of Sri Lanka Balloon. He says that 60 percent of tourists in Sri Lanka choose his company for ballooning adventures.

This achievement has deep roots, with Aflal Faleel, the General Manager of Sri Lanka Balloon, recounting how his journey with Uluer began while studying in Ankara. “I never imagined that one day we would be running Sri Lanka’s largest ballooning company together,” he says.

Faleel’s involvement in Turkish ballooning ventures hasn’t stopped in Sri Lanka. He has helped launch Nyssa Balloon Safaris, Türkiye’s first ballooning business in Africa, which took off in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park in 2019.

“Operating in the wild and adhering to strict aviation regulations was no small feat, but Nyssa Balloon Safaris has thrived despite the challenges,”

Faleel says, adding that both Sri Lanka Balloon and Nyssa Balloon Safaris are now expanding their fleets, showcasing Türkiye’s growing global ballooning expertise.

Türkiye’s success in exporting ballooning experiences to new destinations, from Sri Lanka to Tanzania, illustrates the country’s leadership in the industry, he says.

"People trust Turkish balloon companies because of their connection to Cappadocia’s iconic ballooning experience. Many of our clients express their desire to visit Cappadocia after experiencing a Turkish-run balloon ride elsewhere," he says.