Prabowo Subianto on Sunday took over as president of Indonesia after sweeping the country's election with policies like free meals for school children and with the outgoing leader's son as his running mate.

The 73-year-old former special forces commander won the February 14 contest with nearly 60 percent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.

Prabowo, wearing a traditional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong, officially become Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday morning after he was sworn in during a ceremony at Indonesia's parliament.

Prabowo, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency twice before, is expected to give a speech to lawmakers at the parliament's upper house and then head to the presidential palace.

He was joined in the swearing-in ceremony by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Strict security

As they make their way to the palace they will be greeted by thousands of flag waving supporters already thronging Jakarta streets that are lined with posters of the incoming leader.

Flower boards set up outside the palace either congratulated Prabowo and Gibran or thanked Jokowi for his decade as president.

Prabowo and Gibran are expected to stop at seven stages along the way between parliament and the palace, Nusron Wahid, a Prabowo aide, told reporters on Friday.

Indonesian police and military have put in place strict security measures, deploying at least 100,000 personnel across the city, including snipers and anti-riot units.

Prabowo is expected to meet with foreign dignitaries, including about 20 heads of state, later on Sunday at the presidential palace, said Hasan Nasbi, the head of the presidential communications organisation.