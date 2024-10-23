A terror attack was carried out at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital city of Ankara. Reports say there was a loud explosion, and subsequent TV footage showed an exchange of gunfire.

"Unfortunately, the number of martyrs has reached 5, with a total of 22 injured," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters late on Wednesday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the site. Television images showed a damaged gate and a clash taking place in a nearby parking lot.

Yerlikaya did not say what organisation was behind the attack, as the process of identifying the assailants continued. But Defence Minister Yasar Guler pointed the finger at the PKK terrorist organisation.

“We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses,” Guler said.

“We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.

TAI is one of Türkiye's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other cutting-edge products.

Global condemnation

Global condemnations have followed the terror attack in Ankara.

Russian President was the first leader to condemn the attack and offered condolences to his Turkish President Erdogan who is in Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely," Rutte said on X.

Guterres extended condolences to Türkiye.

"We await information but condemn this attack on civilians. We send our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the full recovery of those injured," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on behalf of Guterres.

Pakistan “strongly” condemned the terrorist attack.

Extending his “deepest” condolences over the loss of lives, President Asif Zardari expressed solidarity with the government and people of Türkiye.

“Pakistan stood in full solidarity with the Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this cowardly attack, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Zardari said.

Algeria and Jordan are also among to countries to condemn the attack.

'US strongly condemns terror attack'

The Biden administration strongly condemned a fatal terrorist attack on the Ankara headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

White House's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby extended Washington's thoughts to "the victims of the horrible terror attack in Ankara, Turkey (Türkiye)."

"This morning, our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course, also the people of Turkey (Türkiye) at this very difficult time," he told reporters at a briefing.

"Turkish authorities, as they said it, are investigating this as a possible terrorist attack, and while we don't yet know the motive or who is exactly behind it, we strongly condemn this act of violence," he added.